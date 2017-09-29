Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Top academic warns of 'subtle racism' in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    Jonathan Owen
    29th September 2017 at 17:21
    Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been cited as an example of a book with racist elements
    Teachers need to teach pupils about the racist elements in some of the best-known children’s books, a literary expert has claimed

    Pupils should be taught about the inherent racism in well-known children’s books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, according to a leading academic. 

    Professor Philip Nel, an expert in children’s literature, cited Roald Dahl’s well-loved book as an example of a popular story that contains racist elements.

    He said: “Dahl’s vision of happily enslaved Oompa-Loompas conveys the idea that some types of people are happier in subservient roles. In the original 1964 version, they were not small white people from Loompaland.”

    In an interview with Tes, published today, Professor Nel, who is based at Kansas University in the US, added: “They were African pygmies. Changing their colour in the 1973 [revised] version makes the racism less obvious, but does not erase it.

    "They are still ‘a tribe’ who are delighted to be shipped to England in packing cases, and who find life in a factory – where they are literally paid beans – preferable to life in the ‘thick jungles’ of their native land.”

    The academic is calling for the racism in children’s books to be talked about more openly. “Racism isn’t always obvious in children’s literature because attempts to clean up classics – like Doctor Dolittle, or Huckleberry Finn – simply re-encode the original’s racism in more subtle ways.”

    Rather than banning certain books, schoolchildren should be taught about the racism they contain so that they can learn to guard against subconsciously taking on such attitudes, he said. “It is a less-risky choice to teach offensive books critically, helping students see the ways in which they reinforce racism and engaging in painful, but sadly necessary conversations.”

    Teachers should encourage a questioning approach, asking pupils to consider the views of the writers and why books are written from particular perspectives, according to Professor Nel.

    Doing nothing is not an option. “If we do nothing to address racism, we perpetuate the problem and sustain a racist status quo.”

    The problem is one that persists in today’s generation of authors, according to the academic. He said: “I’ve spoken to living authors about racism in children’s literature and how to avoid it." 

    Writers need to be aware that racism is “woven into the fabric of the culture in which we live. It’s impossible to grow up in a racist culture and not have its ideas affect your thinking.”

    This is an edited version of an article in the 29 September edition of Tes. This week's Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Comments

    Related Content

    Resisting the culture of dominance;Anti-racist books

    25th June 1999 at 01:00
     

    The issue - Racism

    21st May 2010 at 01:00
     

    PSE - Ignorance at root of racism

    16th April 2010 at 01:00
     

    Roald Dahl books

    3rd June 2005 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'If we truly want all children to thrive in reading, we need to introduc...
    2. 'How "extreme reading" transformed test results for my reluctant readers'
    3. White Rose Maths says it will stop work if there is 'overwhelming consen...
    4. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    5. Exclusive: Secondary schools left 'demoralised' by DfE's Progress 8 error
    6. Ofsted: A rethink on lesson observations, and eight other plans revealed...
    7. Exclusive: 'Some will not pass' chartered teacher test
    8. 'Why not take Katie Hopkins up on her offer and invite her into your cla...
    9. LISTEN: Professor Daniel Willingham on why teaching phonics remains so c...
    10. Theodore Agnew confirmed as new minister at the Department for Education

    Breaking news

    The Tes podcast: Labour conference, fixer heads and grammar

    29th September 2017 at 17:24
    Angela Rayner said Labour would not give public sector workers a 5 per cent pay rise.

    Treasury indicates pay 'flexibility' for teachers - but next year's award will be delayed

    29th September 2017 at 15:25
    Russell Hobby

    Weekend Read: Where next for Teach First?

    29th September 2017 at 15:02
    teachers falling out of love with textbooks

    Exclusive: Less than one in 10 teachers set to use textbooks in most lessons by 2020

    29th September 2017 at 05:04
    High Ashurst Outdoor Education Centre, Surrey

    Millions of pupils 'missing out on trips away' owing to cost

    29th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now