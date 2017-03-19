    Tory, Labour and Lib Dem MPs unite against grammar schools

    TES reporter
    19th March 2017 at 10:33
    grammar schools, disadvantage, social mobility, mps, theresa may, cross-party, nicky morgan, lucy powell, nick clegg
    Nicky Morgan, Nick Clegg and Lucy Powell join forces to criticise the impact grammar schools will have on social mobility

    Theresa May is facing a new cross-party campaign to derail her flagship education-reform programme to expand the number of grammar schools in England.

    Conservative former education secretary Nicky Morgan is opposing the plan together with Nick Clegg, the Liberal Democrat former deputy prime minister, and Labour ex-shadow education minister Lucy Powell.

    In a jointly written article in The Observer, the three politicians argue that creating new grammar schools will do nothing to promote social mobility, and insist that there is no room for more division or political ideology in the education system.

    "We must rise to the challenge with a new national mission to boost education and social mobility for all," they write.

    "That's why we are putting aside what we disagree on, to come together and to build a cross-party consensus in favour of what works for our children – not what sounds good to politicians."

    No silver bullet

    In their article, Ms Morgan, Mr Clegg and Ms Powell say that an "endless debate" about more selection in the education system risked squeezing out positive developments that were taking place elsewhere.

    "Those championing selection as the silver bullet for tackling social mobility, or as the panacea for creating good new school places, are misguided," they said. "All the evidence is clear that grammar schools damage social mobility.

    "While they can boost attainment for the already gifted, they do nothing for the majority of children who do not attend them. Indeed, in highly selective areas, children not in grammars do worse than their peers in non-selective areas.

    "In a time when resources are so limited and many other educational reforms are still in their infancy or yet to be proved – from university technical colleges and new T-levels to the expansion of free childcare and hundreds of new free schools – now is not the time for more division or political ideology in education."

    Opposition

    Other influential Conservatives, including the chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, Neil Carmichael, have also voiced opposition to the plan. Earlier this month, the new Ofsted chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, said that grammar schools sent "a difficult message" about social mobility: "It’s clear that not very many disadvantaged children get to go to grammar school, though they tend to do very well when they get there.”

    Her predecessor at Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw, has also expressed his opposition to Ms May's grammar-school proposals.

    With a working majority of just 17, Ms May's vulnerability to intra-party revolts was underlined last week, when chancellor Philip Hammond was forced to back down over his Budget reforms to National Insurance, following a backlash from the backbenches.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds

    25th January 2017 at 00:01

    Judge grammar schools by their effect on all pupils, MPs to argue

    12th February 2017 at 10:21

    'Why pupil premium grammar schools are a really bad idea'

    9th March 2017 at 10:24

    Ofsted chief warns ministers' plans for more selection send a 'difficult message' on social mobility

    10th March 2017 at 14:47

    Grammar schools: former education secretary Nicky Morgan opposes plans for more selection

    9th September 2016 at 15:11

    Most read

    1. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    2. 'Dear School, we aren’t right for each other anymore; we’re holding each...
    3. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    4. 'Schools stare into the abyss: this next few weeks will decide the futur...
    5. 'Teachers are all simply riding the “cohort fruit machine". Get lucky an...
    6. Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8
    7. 'Teacher workload is still a serious problem – but there are reasons to ...
    8. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    9. Five ways teachers get gatecrashed like the professor on the BBC
    10. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...

    Breaking news

    Global Teacher Prize

    Canada’s Maggie MacDonnell wins $1m Global Teacher Prize

    19th March 2017 at 15:58
    Academic selection

    Former Eton head: academic selection is ‘old hat’

    19th March 2017 at 13:55
    bear grylls

    Bear Grylls: school didn’t give me life skills

    19th March 2017 at 11:28
    Michael Gove

    Michael Gove: Immigration has had double-edged impact on education

    18th March 2017 at 15:01
    primary rocks live

    Five things we learnt at Primary Rocks Live

    18th March 2017 at 13:40

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today