In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary

Justine Greening's replacement Damian Hinds will have to follow the priorities of 10 Downing Street and make a series of decisions on important issues as he settles into his new role as education secretary.

And while Brexit and the NHS have been at the centre of much of the political debate since the election, education is likely to move to centre stage in the weeks and months ahead.

A prime ministerial speech on school standards had been pencilled in for last month, but was knocked off the grid by Brexit negotiations. It is now expected to form part of a new year relaunch by Theresa May.

It means that the new education secretary is likely to find himself under closer watch from 10 Downing Street than Ms Greening was over the last six months.

Nine key issues

School-related issues in the ministerial in-tray include:

