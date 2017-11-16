Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Union sets Chancellor 'five tests' for Budget

    Will Hazell
    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    NEU accuses the government of "blighting the working life" of many teachers

    The country's biggest education union has set out "five tests" which it says the Chancellor Philip Hammond must meet in next week's Budget.

    The National Education Union said the government has "diminished the educational experience" of children and "blighted" teachers' working lives because of "totally inadequate funding and a teacher and recruitment crisis driven by an intolerable workload and pay freezes".

    Ahead of next Wednesday's Budget, the union's five tests to ensure a high-quality education for all children are:

    1. Reverse school cuts – the government must ensure every school is guaranteed "at least the same money per pupil next year as when it took office in 2015".
    2. New money from the Treasury – the Chancellor must announce "genuinely new money for schools" rather than "money taken from other areas of education spending". The NEU said at least £2 billion is required every year just to maintain funding in real terms in the face of inflation, cost increases and rising pupil numbers.
    3. Fair funding for high needs, early years and post-16 education – the union said these areas had suffered "even bigger real terms cuts since 2010".
    4. A five-year funding plan – to help schools plan for the future, the NEU said "funding must be announced and guaranteed for at least the next five years".
    5. Address historic underfunding – schools in historically underfunded areas should receive extra money "through a process of levelling up with better-funded areas", rather than by "taking money away from some schools to give to other schools".

    The NEU also said the government must restore the pay of education staff to 2010 levels, starting with an immediate 5 per cent increase for teachers.

    Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, said: “The Chancellor must not fear amending his fiscal rules in line with our five tests to better safeguard our children's future.

    “Totally inadequate funding and a teacher and recruitment crisis driven by an intolerable workload and pay freezes is vastly diminishing the educational experience of children and young people and blighting the working life of many teachers."

    Nick Gibb, minister for school standards, said: “There are no cuts in funding. The introduction of the national funding formula from 2018-19, backed by £1.3 billion of additional investment, has been widely welcomed and will put an end to historic disparities in the system. Every school will see an increase in funding through the formula, with secondary schools set to receive at least £4,800 per pupil by 2019-20. As the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies has confirmed, overall schools funding is being protected at a national level in real terms per pupil over the next two years.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Headteachers call on chancellor to boost school funding in next week's budget

    14th November 2017 at 15:32

    Use Budget to end 'damaging' cuts, Corbyn to urge chancellor

    14th November 2017 at 07:24

    Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap

    15th November 2017 at 00:03

    Teachers deserve immediate 5% pay rise, unions say

    7th November 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics
    2. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    3. 'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes
    4. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables
    7. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    8. Coasting definition for all schools for 2017 revealed
    9. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...
    10. 'Schools are constantly being asked to do more with less – they can't so...

    Breaking news

    ‘Outdated and incoherent’ RE curriculum needs overhaul, academics say

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    We reveal the teaching unions' pay demands

    Exclusive: the pay deal unions want for teachers

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    grade inflation causes house price inflation

    Sats 'grade inflation' has added thousands to house prices

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    Cash-strapped schools will run out of reserves by 2019, school business professionals warn

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    The government has launched a consultation on the eligibility for free school meals.

    An 'extra 50,000 pupils' eligible for free school meals under universal credit shake up

    16th November 2017 at 17:53

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now