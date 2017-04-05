Vast majority of primary teachers feel 'overworked' after assessment changes

The overwhelming majority of primary teachers believe the changes to primary assessment last year significantly increased their workload, a poll suggests.

The survey of 1,700 teachers shows that 97 per cent now feel overworked because of changes to primary assessment, and 60 per cent do not feel supported enough by their senior management.

Last year was the first year of the new Sats – which were designed to be tougher than the previous tests. There were also changes to the way writing was assessed at key stage 2.

But the introduction of the new Sats was described as “chaotic” by union leaders – the writing assessment was particularly problematic with repeated clarifications being issued and concerns that moderation was so variable between local authorities that the results were not comparable.

Teachers 'under more pressure than ever'

The government said in the autumn that schools would not be subject to interventions – either forced academisation or a change of academy sponsor – based on the 2016 data alone.

It has now begun consulting on changes to the assessments – which could lead to the end of tests at age 7 in 2022 and a new way of assessing writing as soon as next year.

In the poll by PlanBee, a teaching resource website, half of the teachers said their relationships had suffered because of time spent lesson planning, and 25 per cent said it was impossible to have a social life because of this workload.

“Our survey has shown that primary school teachers, who were already stretched to their limits, are feeling the pressure now more than ever before. It’s no wonder there is a teacher shortage crisis when the majority of primary teachers feel as though teaching has taken over their lives, and whatever they do will never be enough,” said Becky Cranham, founder of PlanBee.

