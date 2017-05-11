Register
    Vivienne Durham named as Girls' School Association chief

    Eleanor Busby
    11th May 2017 at 15:24
    Vivienne Durham
    The appointment follows the unexplained departure of the GSA's former executive director

    A director of a private tutoring company has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA) - which includes some of the most prestigious private girls' schools across the country.

    Vivienne Durham, who was head of Francis Holland School Regent’s Park, an independent girls' school in London, for more than a decade, will start the position in August. 

    In October last year, Baroness Vere of Norbiton (Charlotte Vere), who was the executive director of GSA, left the organisation. Her departure came two months after she was nominated for the life peerage by David Cameron. 

    Ms Durham, who has been a director at London-based consultancy company Enjoy Education since 2016, will be responsible for working with GSA members to encourage high standards of education for girls. 

    As headteacher of Francis Holland School Regent’s Park - from September 2004 to December 2015 - she oversaw an expansion in the school’s roll and considerable improvements to its site and facilities.

    Charlotte Avery, GSA president, said: “Vivienne’s commitment to GSA’s mission to promote excellence in education for girls is impressive, as is her depth of knowledge, as both a teacher and a highly successful senior leader.

    "She will undoubtedly prove a valuable advocate for the benefits of girls’ schools and we look forward to working with her.”

    On the news, Ms Durham said: “GSA has been at the heart of my professional life since I qualified as a teacher in 1983, and I am delighted at the prospect of becoming its chief executive.

    "The GSA has inspired the achievement of so many young women and it will be a privilege to work with all GSA members to ensure that young women of the future are confident to embrace and relish the opportunities and challenges that life presents to them.

    "I am proud of the GSA’s unapologetic commitment to excellence in girls’ education and look forward to representing the association within the independent sector and beyond.”

    Comments

