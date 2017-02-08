WATCH: Actor Liam Neeson calls for integration in Northern Irish schools

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson has launched a new campaign highlighting the importance of integration in Northern Ireland’s schools.

In a new video, which is currently trending across social media, the County Antrim-born actor calls for Protestant and Catholic children to be educated together.

“As Northern Ireland moves forward from division, who do we look to for a future we can share?” he asks in the minute-long film. “Our children. So why do we continue to educate them apart?

“Different religions, different backgrounds, different schools. There is another way.”

More than 90 per cent of children in Northern Ireland are educated at schools that are primarily either Protestant or Catholic.

Mr Neeson’s film launches the Integrate My School campaign, run by the Northern Irish Integrated Education Fund.

In his film, Mr Neeson – who was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List – implores parents to support the desegregation of Northern Irish education.

He says: “Together, we can build a better society for everyone."

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook