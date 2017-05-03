WATCH: Parents step up video campaign against school cuts

Parents opposed to school cuts have stepped up their video campaign for more funding - filming a Cyndi Lauper inspired music video and enlisting the support of a top British actor.

Jason Flemyng – who starred in the films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, and appears in the upcoming TV series Jamestown – has thrown his weight behind their campaign.

On Tuesday the actor joined activists from Fair Funding for All Schools – a parent-led campaign to oppose the cuts – to deliver a sackful of postcards to the Department for Education.

The postcards numbered in the thousands, and were signed by parents from school communities across the country and addressed to the education secretary, Justine Greening.

Appearing in a video with his two twin sons, Cassius and Noah, who attend a primary school in Lambeth, Mr Flemyng said "underfunding education now is exactly the wrong thing to do".

"An investment in their education is an investment in the future," he said.

He added: "Now with the election coming up, it's the perfect opportunity to get politicians and political parties to promise to fund schools properly - and to keep those promises."

Fair Funding for All Schools have launched a social media campaign, featuring school children singing Schools Just Wanna Have Funds.

In one video, filmed at St Aidan's Primary School in Haringey, children are seen using iPads, playing musical instruments, and being taught by teachers – all of which disappear.