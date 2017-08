Will Allsopp took time out from celebrating his straight As AS-level results this week at King Edward VI School in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk to get his teachers' perspectives.

Matthew Elliott and Laura Greenaway – both history teachers – explain how A-level and GCSE results days are some of the most stressful experiences of their working lives.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook