    We don't have the funds to provide legally required school services, councils warn

    Charlotte Santry
    16th March 2017 at 11:31
    Danger sign
    Schools in the grip of funding cuts will have to pay for vital services from their 'own pocket', Local Government Association warns

    Funding cuts and new rules will leave councils struggling to fulfil their legal duty to protect children and provide services to schools such as criminal records checks and building upkeep, local authority chiefs have warned. 

    They are concerned about the cutting of the £600 million Education Services Grant, which funds such services, and a new rule which states that councils must seek the permission of schools if they are to provide services such as mental health support, safeguarding, managing asbestos risk in school buildings and ensuring adequate water supplies are available.

    The Local Government Association claims that nearly 5 million pupils could be put at risk as schools are forced to decide what services they are able to maintain.

    Academisation means local authorities have fewer maintained schools to provide services for. But councils argue the cuts are still too severe.

    On Monday, the Commons public accounts committee heard that removing asbestos from schools would cost £100 billion. One school had to “hose down” and “de-dust” pupils because of concerns about exposure to asbestos, MPs were told.

    Some councils have already planned to impose a levy on schools to replace the ESG funding, which is being phased out this year, although £190 million in transitional funding is provided for the period ending September 2018.

    Councils 'have their hands tied'

    Cllr Richard Watts, chair of the LGA's children and young people board, said: "Councils have their hands tied. They are legally obliged to provide these services but will have no money to do so unless the school is prepared to pay for it from its own pocket.

    "Councils are committed to ensuring all children get access to high-quality education and that they can do so in a safe and healthy environment. Changes to regulation and school funding mean that councils could fail to meet their legal duties which protect children and teachers whilst at school.

    "Services that were previously provided to schools by councils will become an extra burden for schools, putting additional pressure on already overstretched budgets.

    "If councils are to continue to provide these vital services, the £600 million proposed cut to the Education Services Grant needs to be reversed."

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Funding arrangements are in place to ensure that local authorities can carry out their statutory duties on behalf of maintained schools, and it is misleading to claim otherwise. We have introduced a new transitional grant worth £125 million in 2017-18.

    "We have also amended regulations so that local authorities can use other sources of funding to pay for education services once the ESG is removed from September 2017. This will allow local authorities to retain some of their maintained schools’ Dedicated Schools Grant so that they can continue to deliver the statutory duties that they carry out on behalf of maintained schools.”

    Comments

