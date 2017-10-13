Register
    'We need to teach children that there's nothing you can't do if you believe in yourself' 

    Kate Parker
    13th October 2017 at 12:20
    Bringing in professional volunteers and encouraging children to draw on their aspirations for the future can help them make a connection to the world of work

    For primary children, it can be hard to make the connection between what they learn every day in the classroom, and how that then relates to the big, wide world of work. 

    But education and employers, with the support of Tes, the NAHT headteachers’ union and University College London Institute of Education, has set out to spark the imaginations of primary pupils across the country.

    In collaboration with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the charity has introduced "Primary Futures", a programme aimed at educating youngsters about life beyond school, and encourage them to trust that they can achieve a fulfilling career, in whatever they desire.

    And who better to help them broaden the horizons their horizons than the adults who have managed to achieve just that? 

    Dr Nick Harper, consultant anaesthetist and deputy medical director at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, volunteered to go into one primary in Bradford to share his experiences: "To dream it is to believe it. It's important for pupils of this age to understand that what you're studying, even at primary school, how relevant it is to a career, is really very, very important." 

    Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills, OECD,  said: “Giving primary school-aged children the chance to meet people from the world of work can help them to understand the relevance of subjects they are studying – and in so doing improve motivation and attainment.

    "All children, regardless of their social background, where they live or the jobs their parents do, should have the same chance to meet people doing a wide range of jobs to help them understand the range of opportunities open to them – as is the norm for children who are from affluent backgrounds."

     

     

    And as part of the Primary Futures programme, pupils are being asked to draw their dream jobs for the "Drawing for the Future" survey. You can find out more about the survey here

