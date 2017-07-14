Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Westminster rally aims to maintain pressure on ministers over school funding

    Martin George
    16th July 2017 at 00:01
    DfE
    Department for Education says it will respond to consultation on national funding formula 'in due course'

    Parents, pupils, teachers and school leaders are set to take to the streets of Westminster today to keep up the pressure on ministers over school funding.

    Dubbed a "carnival against the cuts", organisers described the event in Parliament Square as a “family-friendly protest featuring speakers, songs, arts and kids’ fun”.

    School funding became a key topic in the general election campaign, with many headteachers warning parents that they faced real-terms cuts due to rising funding pressures, and, in some cases, the effect of the proposed national funding formula.

    The Conservative manifesto pledged that no schools would see their budgets cut as a result of the formula.

    But an analysis by the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies found that the Conservative pledge to increase the overall school budget by £4 billion by 2022 would equate to a real-terms cut in spending per pupil of 2.8 per cent between 2017-18 and 2021-22

    Meanwhile, an analysis by polling company Survation suggested that about 750,000 votes could have been swung by the issue.

    'An urgent remedy is needed'

    Jo Yurky, co-founder of Fair Funding for All Schools, said: “We will continue to apply pressure to force the government to provide an urgent remedy. We want increased investment in our schools so that our young people have the skills and knowledge they need and so that our future economy can reach its full potential.”

    Speakers at the event are due to include Laura Smith MP, a parent campaigner who was elected as Labour MP for Crewe and Nantwich, and Paul Whiteman, the general secretary designate of the NAHT heads' union.

    He is expected to say: “The NAHT has been saying that school budgets have been at breaking point for more than two years. NUT and ATL [teaching unions] have been saying the same thing. Seven out of 10 school leaders are saying that their budgets will be unsustainable by the 2019 academic year.

    “What happens to our children’s futures without proper funding for schools? It is a gamble that we cannot afford to take.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The core schools budget has been protected in real terms since 2010 and is set to rise from £41 billion in 2017-18 to over £42 billion in 2019-20 with increasing pupil numbers.

    “But we recognise that schools are facing cost pressures and will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost-effective ways.

    “We have also consulted on a national formula for schools to make funding fairer. We received over 25,000 responses to the consultation, which we are analysing in detail and will respond to in due course.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school funding plans?

    13th July 2017 at 17:46

    No delay to the introduction of the national funding formula, Nick Gibb signals

    4th July 2017 at 13:40

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00

    Greening 'demands £1bn' to protect school funding

    2nd July 2017 at 10:34

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post...
    2. 'Take this last moment before the holidays to look back on everything yo...
    3. Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% o...
    4. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    5. Exclusion should be a last resort, not an excuse to offload children
    6. '100 per cent attendance is an achievement worth celebrating'
    7. Government should intervene over excessive academy pay, says Lib Dem spo...
    8. Don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about having a holiday
    9. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    10. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads

    Breaking news

    Art

    Majority of people think art should be compulsory until 16, survey shows

    15th July 2017 at 10:02
    eating disorder, anorexia, body image, pe, nut, national union of teachers, survey, social media

    Pupils suffer from 'warped' body image, teachers warn

    15th July 2017 at 00:02
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Academy secrecy, pay rises and emojis

    14th July 2017 at 14:32
    ofsted, inspectorate, sir michael wilshaw, funding, bonuses, budget, cuts, inspection, school

    Ofsted officials given bonuses totalling up to £110,000 amid budget squeeze

    14th July 2017 at 11:47
    Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran raised concerns about the pay of some academy trust leaders.

    Government should intervene over excessive academy pay, says Lib Dem spokesperson

    14th July 2017 at 11:30

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now