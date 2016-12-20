    What (not) to buy a teacher: The #primaryrocks Christmas gift thread

    Helen Ward
    20th December 2016 at 12:58
    christmas present stories from #primaryrocks
    Forget chocolate, booze and novelty socks, these are the gifts which make sure teachers really remember you.

    ‘Twas the Monday before Christmas and all over Twitter, primary teachers swapped stories of whose presents were the most surreal.

    It is a cliche, but not less true for that, what teachers really appreciate is anything – even just a note – which has been handmade or chosen with thought.

    But for every heartwarming, useful or simply calorific gift gratefully received, there is also the bemusement of getting a fish, inappropriate novelty underpants or a ceremonial horse cavalry sword.

    And teachers taking part in the popular weekly #primaryrocks twitter chat yesterday added to the seasonal cheer with stories of both their best and worst presents.

    For a start, one teacher shared one of those handwritten notes:

    Then there is the item which would be useful – except you don’t own the thing it is used for:

    Or are just too useful:

    Really practical: 

    Then there are the presents which appear dull but are actually a little magical:

    And then there is the man who got the ultimate gift:

    Inducing envy:

    ... and joy:

