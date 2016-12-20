What (not) to buy a teacher: The #primaryrocks Christmas gift thread

‘Twas the Monday before Christmas and all over Twitter, primary teachers swapped stories of whose presents were the most surreal.

It is a cliche, but not less true for that, what teachers really appreciate is anything – even just a note – which has been handmade or chosen with thought.

But for every heartwarming, useful or simply calorific gift gratefully received, there is also the bemusement of getting a fish, inappropriate novelty underpants or a ceremonial horse cavalry sword.

And teachers taking part in the popular weekly #primaryrocks twitter chat yesterday added to the seasonal cheer with stories of both their best and worst presents.

For a start, one teacher shared one of those handwritten notes:

I had a card that said I wasnt as bad as they thought I was going to be. Damning with faint praise indeed. #PrimaryRocks — MissT (@Y6teacher) December 19, 2016

Then there is the item which would be useful – except you don’t own the thing it is used for:

@PrimaryRocks1 @MrPhillipsUK my friend once got a car washing sponge...he didn't own a car #primaryrocks — Mr Dunn, I'm done! (@Mr_R_Ferdy) December 19, 2016

Or are just too useful:

Really practical:

Worst present was a packet of assorted dish cloths. Best will be having both girls home for Christmas. #PrimaryRocks — Roy Souter (@Exe_Head) December 19, 2016

Then there are the presents which appear dull but are actually a little magical:

A3 best present = 50 pack of plastic spoons! Child told me to stop stirring my coffee with a pen! So thoughtful! #PrimaryRocks — Teach_JWheeler (@Jameswh89) December 19, 2016

And then there is the man who got the ultimate gift:

#PrimaryRocks a3 A Nandos gift card was well received as was a personalised notebook — Mark Boylan (@ictlinks) December 19, 2016

Inducing envy:

@8bitteacher I live in the sticks - a trip to Nandos means bright lights, big city time! #PrimaryRocks — Colin Grimes (@MrGPrimary) December 19, 2016

... and joy:

