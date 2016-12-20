What (not) to buy a teacher: The #primaryrocks Christmas gift thread
‘Twas the Monday before Christmas and all over Twitter, primary teachers swapped stories of whose presents were the most surreal.
It is a cliche, but not less true for that, what teachers really appreciate is anything – even just a note – which has been handmade or chosen with thought.
But for every heartwarming, useful or simply calorific gift gratefully received, there is also the bemusement of getting a fish, inappropriate novelty underpants or a ceremonial horse cavalry sword.
And teachers taking part in the popular weekly #primaryrocks twitter chat yesterday added to the seasonal cheer with stories of both their best and worst presents.
For a start, one teacher shared one of those handwritten notes:
Then there is the item which would be useful – except you don’t own the thing it is used for:
Or are just too useful:
Really practical:
Then there are the presents which appear dull but are actually a little magical:
And then there is the man who got the ultimate gift:
Inducing envy:
... and joy:
