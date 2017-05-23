Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    This year's Sats paper 'more readable'

    Kate Parker
    23rd May 2017 at 14:45
    This year's Year 6 Sats reading paper scored 5.9 for readability, compared with last year's 7.9

    The Year 6 Sats reading paper was easier to read this year than in 2016, a teacher has found.

    A readability test used by a Year 5 teacher to compare both papers showed that last year's test had a grade level of 7.9, while this year's was graded a 5.9.

    For the 2016 paper, the test recommended: "You are using too many long words. Try replacing some of them with shorter alternatives."

    Yet despite the drop in levels, both tests were awarded a grade A for readability.

    However, the readability level of this year’s paper may not mean a large rise in the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard, as the number of marks needed each year to reach the expected standard is varied to reflect the difficulty of tests.

    Last year, pupils needed 21 out of 50 marks on the reading paper to reach the expected standard.

    The change in the readability comes amid concerns about the continued "chaos and confusion" surrounding primary assessment.

    Tes investigation last week found that only a third of moderators in English were able to correctly assess pupils’ writing.

    For all the latest news and views on Sats, visit our specialised Sats hub.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    19th May 2017 at 17:56

    Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess pupils' work correctly

    19th May 2017 at 06:01

    Parents under fire for tweeting answers from Sats paper

    12th May 2017 at 09:34

    Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year

    8th May 2017 at 12:27

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. ‘The new GCSEs are setting the less able pupils up to fail – it's totall...
    3. Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test
    4. ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over gram...
    5. How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils
    6. 'Ofsted needs a new criterion for judging schools in poor areas – the pl...
    7. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    8. Eight in 10 heads say EBacc is limiting opportunities for less academic ...
    9. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    10. 'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers

    Breaking news

    How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils

    23rd May 2017 at 11:10

    Manchester attack: Ofqual says heads 'best placed' to decide if exams should go ahead

    23rd May 2017 at 09:50

    Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

    22nd May 2017 at 18:40

    'Inspirational' state school teachers honoured for encouraging pupils to apply to Oxford

    22nd May 2017 at 14:26
    GCSE

    Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE

    22nd May 2017 at 13:46

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now