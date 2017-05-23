This year's Sats paper 'more readable'

The Year 6 Sats reading paper was easier to read this year than in 2016, a teacher has found.

A readability test used by a Year 5 teacher to compare both papers showed that last year's test had a grade level of 7.9, while this year's was graded a 5.9.

For the 2016 paper, the test recommended: "You are using too many long words. Try replacing some of them with shorter alternatives."

Yet despite the drop in levels, both tests were awarded a grade A for readability.

However, the readability level of this year’s paper may not mean a large rise in the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard, as the number of marks needed each year to reach the expected standard is varied to reflect the difficulty of tests.

Last year, pupils needed 21 out of 50 marks on the reading paper to reach the expected standard.

The change in the readability comes amid concerns about the continued "chaos and confusion" surrounding primary assessment.

A Tes investigation last week found that only a third of moderators in English were able to correctly assess pupils’ writing.

