Your guide to the Tes events at this year’s Political Party Conferences

It's that time of year again – the annual political party conferences are upon us. And, of course, Tes will be attending to ensure that education remains at the forefront of it all.

Join Ann Mroz, editor and digital publishing director at Tes, for two open fringe events at the Labour party conference on 25 September.

From 1-2pm, Ann will be asking: Are schools fit to lead the equalities agenda? Speaking will be the shadow education secretary of state, Angela Rayner, the NASUWT teaching union's general secretary, Chris Keates and Runnymede Trust's Zubaida Haque.

Ann will also be chairing a discussion on how we should hold schools to account. She will be joined by Emma Hardy MP, Lucy Powell MP, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, Mary Bousted and Rt. Hon David Laws, executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute. The session will run from 7.15-8.30pm and you can RSVP here.

On October 25, Ann will be hosting a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference, asking: "Are England’s schools really getting better?"

On the panel will be Policy Exchange’s head of education and social reform, John Blake, former head of the Education Select Committee, Neil Carmichael, Minister for State Rt Hon. Nick Gibb (invited), executive director at EPI, Natalie Perera and chairman of the Conservative Education Society, Steve Mastin. The session will run 12.45-2pm and you can RSVP here.



Political reporter Martin George is hosting a discussion on governance – Governing Matters: Key Messages from School Governors and Academy Trustees – at the Labour party conference on 25 September. The session will run 1-2.15pm and you can buy tickets here.

Tes' Head of Content Ed Dorrell will be hosting the same discussion at the Conservative Party Conference on October 3. He will be joined by the National Governance Association's chief executive, Emma Knights. The session will run 1-2.15pm and you can buy tickets here.

