    Youth work sector 'devastated' by cuts, Labour says

    Julia Belgutay
    6th November 2017 at 00:03
    youth work government funding labour conservative party
    Shadow minister says youth workers are the "unsung heroes of our communities", helping young people develop the skills and confidence they need

    Funding cuts have “devastated” the youth work sector, the Labour Party has said.

    Analysis by the House of Commons Library, and commissioned by Labour, had shown that under current budget plans, £422 million will have been cut from spending on youth services between 2011-12 and 2017-18.

    The figures show that while expenditure in England was £787 million in 2011-12, that could drop to £365 million for 2017-18 – a reduction of over 50 per cent.

    Unsung heroes

    Speaking at the beginning of Youth Work Week, shadow youth affairs minister Cat Smith said youth workers were the "unsung heroes of our communities, helping young people to develop the skills and confidence they need to build a positive future".

    “However, this analysis demonstrates how this Tory government’s ideologically driven cuts on local authorities have devastated the sector at a time when they are needed more than ever,” she said.

    “Once again we see how the Conservatives treat young people as a second thought. A Labour government will ensure a minister for youth affairs, who would coordinate youth policy and practice across departments, and be an advocate for young people in government.”

    Comments

