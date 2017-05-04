Register
    Zero-hours jobs count towards school-leaver destination stats

    Emma Seith
    5th May 2017 at 00:01
    When Scottish pupils leave school and enter employment a zero-hours contract counts as success
    Data used to defend Scottish government's education record includes school leavers on zero-hours contracts

    The Scottish government has admitted for the first time that school leavers working on zero-hours contracts are classed as being in a “positive destination”.

    This is despite the fact that zero-hours contracts “demean and exploit” workers, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

    The high proportion of school leavers entering “positive destinations” is regularly used by the government and others to defend the performance of the Scottish education system.

    However, Tes Scotland can confirm that a school leaver on a zero-hours contract would count towards these statistics. A Scottish government spokeswoman said that the definition of a positive destination “includes those who are employed and in receipt of payment from their employers” as well as “young people undertaking training in employment through national training programmes such as Modern Apprenticeships”.

    Asked specifically whether this included zero-hours contracts, the spokeswoman said it included “all types of employment”. However, she stressed that the government was committed to discouraging “the use of exploitative zero-hours contracts and other non-standard types of employment that offer workers little or no job security”.

    Labour leader Kezia Dugdale accused Ms Sturgeon of using zero-hours contracts “to hide her failings on education and skills”.

    The government’s clarification has also increased the pressure that it is under to reassess what counts as a positive destination, and to communicate this more clearly.

    More than 90 per cent of teenagers entered a positive destination on leaving school last year, including university, further education and employment, the statistics show. Just over 22 per cent were classed as employed.

    Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, called the definition of a positive destination “very, very woolly”.

    Russell Gunson, the head of the thinktank IPPR Scotland said the measure was “not ambitious enough” and that leavers entering low-paid, low-skilled jobs should not count as success. 

    According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of people in the UK on zero-hours contracts continues to rise. Between October and December last year, workers on zero-hours contracts hit 905,000 – an increase of more than 100,000 compared with the previous year. A third of those on zero-hours contracts were aged 16 to 24.

    A Scottish government spokeswoman said: “This year’s data shows that Scotland has more school leavers going on to positive destinations – a record 93.3 per cent in 2015-16, up from 90.1 per cent in 2011-12.

    “The school leaver destination statistics are produced to high professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics and provide important information about the outcomes for our young people after they leave school and how these change over time.

    “However, it is important to note that the leaver destination statistics are not the only measure of the progress of our young people.”

    She added that the government was committed to creating a culture of fair work throughout all workplaces which discouraged “exploitative zero-hours contracts”.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 5 May edition of Tes Scotland.

    Comments

