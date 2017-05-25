Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    9 questions to ask yourself about your school budget

    Stephen Morales
    26th May 2017 at 00:00
    As schools seek to be more financially efficient, thinking carefully about getting the most out of resources is key

    It’s no secret that schools need to make savings. Budgets are fully-stretched and headteachers face difficult decisions about what to cut next.

    Although not all schools can make the same level of savings, every school can save money. This doesn’t have to mean last-resort cuts to staff or valuable services, which can feel inevitable.

    We can learn more about how to make the right kind of savings by thinking about the diversity of budgets and outcomes across the sector.

    Some schools appear to be very efficient if you compare their income with their results, while other more generously-funded schools may struggle to satisfy regulators that they are meeting minimum standards. In this scenario, contextual factors may have a role to play.

    Where two very similar schools achieve similar outcomes with similar socioeconomic communities despite a huge disparity in terms of funding, we should be asking some difficult questions about their resource deployment, procurement behaviour, estate management and strategic financial planning.

    Indeed, there are numerous examples of lower-funded schools outperforming higher-funded counterparts with almost identical characteristics. These are the schools that we can really learn from.

    Perhaps understandably, schools tend to cut their cloth based on the funding that they have historically received, creating structures and spend trends accordingly. This is a difficult position for schools to unwind from: service contracts will have been agreed, staff employed on a permanent basis and projects committed to.

    But even in this situation, school leaders can make sure they are optimising their current resources by asking themselves these questions:

    1 Is there any duplication of effort?

    2 Is there any unnecessary manual intervention?

    3 Are contracts routinely reviewed for value for money?

    4 Is a procurement strategy in place?

    5 Do we have a costed short-to-medium and long-term life-cycle maintenance plan?

    6 Is automation realising efficiency?

    7 Are management levels appropriate for the size of the organisation?

    8 Have collaborative opportunities been enthusiastically explored?

    9 Has a meaningful benchmarking exercise been carried out, either nationally or locally (preferably both)?

    Ideally, headteachers will have access to a qualified school business leader and will not own this problem alone. But school funding will continue to be an issue, so all schools will be forced to look closely at how they are responding to the efficiency challenge.

    Stephen Morales is CEO at the National Association of School Business Management, which is transitioning to become the Institute of School Business Leadership this year

    Most read

    1. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    2. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    3. 'We now know the key stage 2 writing assessment is utterly flawed. Where...
    4. More teachers leaving profession, new DfE research shows
    5. 'Teaching assistants are being overstretched and exploited'
    6. The email from my former pupil that stopped me from leaving teaching
    7. 'I hear too many stories of teachers being left in tears by academy chai...
    8. Number of children refused SEND assessments up by more than a third
    9. 'When the world outside appears to have fallen apart, teachers will make...
    10. Teachers win 'landmark' legal victory over strike pay

    Breaking news

    maths in turmoil

    Exclusive: DfE adviser calls for maths GCSE resits U-turn

    26th May 2017 at 05:02
    The Education Policy Institute has analysed the election manifestos of the three main political parties.

    Pass or fail: election manifesto education policies analysed

    26th May 2017 at 00:01
    Delorean

    Tory school spending pledge would see funding 'fall to 2010 levels'

    26th May 2017 at 00:01
    UTCs

    Change entry from 14 to 16 to save ‘failing’ UTCs, says thinktank

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Private finance legacy frustrates efforts to reform Scottish curriculum

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now