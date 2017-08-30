'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'

This Thursday the Department for Education publishes more data about the attainment of our children in this year’s key stage 2 Sats. We will be able to compare our own figures with national ones by gender, school type and region.

As useful as this is, many school leaders, including me, will be more interested in accessing their school progress scores.

Last year the attainment floor standard was set at 65 per cent. So to be above the floor, 65 per cent of your children had to achieve the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. The national average was 53 per cent.

It doesn’t take much to see that for many school leaders last year, the progress elements of the floor and coasting standards were key, which also act as barrier to clearing the government's minimum standards for primaries.

This set of numbers has become so high-stakes that it overshadows the other fantastic work which schools do with their children. For me, this is a very sad state of affairs.

I’m quite happy to be kept awake at night trying to think up practical solutions to real problems felt by actual pupils. That’s my job. I’m less happy to be losing sleep about whether a narrow set of data measures could have dire consequences for my school, my staff and, frankly, my career.

And we’ve been waiting for this information for two months, don’t forget. Two months of uncertainty.

This year, 61 per cent of pupils nationally met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. But the national figure is still below the floor, meaning that the past two months have been an anxious time for many school leaders. So on Thursday morning, we’ll be logging on to check our data; looking at our school progress scores and comparing them with the floor standard, which will be announced on the same day. The coasting benchmark is yet to come, in October.

As Tes has reported, the NAHT heads' union's assessment campaign secured significant successes to alleviate the chaos which was statutory assessment in 2016. Demands for revisions to the KS2 reading test were heard, with this year’s test noticeably better in its design. Short-term, but significant, improvements to the mess of writing moderation saw new guidance (developed with significant input from the NAHT) backed by mandatory training for moderators.

Reassuringly, the NAHT also secured a commitment from government that no intervention will be made on the basis of writing data alone and, in addition, where a school is below the floor or coasting standards because of writing only, no intervention will follow. That is as it should be.

Further changes are needed

One of the things I’ll be looking at closely is the impact of all of the children in my school who are working below the standard of the test.

Even though they’re working below the standard of the tests, the progress these children can make is some of the most remarkable, dramatic and profound that you’ll see. We absolutely want to value the progress of all of our children but the methodology last year meant that the progress of some of these children was not valued enough. As many NAHT members have said, some school progress scores took a hit because of this. In a system of high-stakes accountability, this unfairly penalises schools for the work they do with these children.

NAHT campaigning has secured positive and necessary change, with the DfE deciding to implement improvements for these children. I really do hope these changes have made a difference. But there is more to do. There are other children whose scores are complete outliers for other reasons, and NAHT continues to work with the DfE to find a solution here, too.

For those school leaders whose progress scores find them below the floor or coasting standards, remember that we have assurance from the secretary of state that data should only be the starting point for a conversation about school performance. No single piece of data will be used to determine any decision on intervention, either in 2017 or beyond. Instead, Ofsted, regional schools commissioners, local authorities, governors and parents should look at a range of data, alongside the school's broader context and performance history, rather than focusing on one piece of information alone.

As for the future of the system of statutory assessment, the government response to the consultations on primary assessment and the recommendations of the Rochford Review are anticipated in September. This provides an opportunity for the government to make further positive change. Throughout our meetings with the DfE, we’ve been clear that reforms to assessment and reforms to accountability have to be taken together. Changing one but not the other will still result in a broken system.

The NAHT mantra is this: “We need to adopt fair methods to hold schools to account, recognising that test and exam data is only a part of the picture when assessing a pupil’s success or a school’s effectiveness.”

We’ll get there, but I don’t want too many more days like this Thursday before we do.

Ann Lyons is president of the NAHT and a primary headteacher. She tweets as @ann_m_lyons

