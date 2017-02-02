A new TES resource offers maths mastery support

At the start of this academic year, TES published a list of misconceptions about maths mastery, written by subject expert Mark McCourt.

Since September, many schools have come a long way in their understanding of mastery approaches, but that doesn’t mean that teachers don't still need support – particularly when it comes to developing their own subject knowledge.

In mastery learning, pupils should experience a clear and connected journey through mathematics that will allow them to develop a deep understanding of the subject. To help teachers join the dots, TES has partnered with Mathematics Mastery and the White Rose Maths Hub in West Yorkshire to curate a collection of resources that will bring the small steps into a cohesive whole.

Understanding maths mastery

Our new microsite explains the big ideas within mastery learning, including why no pupil should be left behind, while maths topics form the "spine" of the collection. For each topic, we provide an outline of the learning journey that children will take and what they should achieve, as well as information to help teachers understand concepts for themselves.

All of the teaching resources that are featured in the collection have been checked by a team of maths hub teachers to make sure that they are aligned to mastery approaches and are suitable for use in the classroom.

The resources are designed to be used by all primary teachers, so the collection is a great starting point for anyone looking to brush up on their subject knowledge, as well as those adopting mastery approaches.

