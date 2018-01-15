Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A restful night's sleep as a teacher? Dream on...

    Stephen Petty
    15th January 2018 at 16:17
    Ever wondered what your dreams of being chased by Ofsted, arriving late for school or teaching a class that's out of control really mean? One teacher deciphers the most common teacher dreams...

    Some startling news broke in our staffroom the other morning. On a December snowday, two colleagues from far-flung corners of the school had surprisingly mated with each other and were now expecting a child.

    I say “mated” because any thought of passionate romance between this particular pairing seems inconceivable. In fact, the main reason for the widespread amazement was that no-one could recall them ever meeting each other.

    It turned out that this sensational little development had merely been inside the head of a third colleague during a particularly inventive dream the night before, though for some reason this did little to quieten the general buzz of excitement.

    Teacher dreams

    Who said that other people’s dreams are boring? Not in the world of teaching, that’s for sure. Our one-off dreams often bring a colourful new perspective to our workplace, a way of seeing certain colleagues in a gloriously different light.  

    Equally intriguing are those other “teacher dreams” – classic scenarios commonly experienced by teachers across the world. A few self-proclaimed dream experts have naturally blogged and blagged their interpretations, but they never convince me.

    These people are never teachers. They cannot begin to understand how this amazing but all-encompassing job plays out inside our subconscious heads. Surely only a teacher can sweep away all the pseudo-scientific claptrap and explain what is really going on.

    So here, at last, are arguably the five most common teacher dreams, explained for the first time by a real teacher…

    Dream one: The one where we dream we're late for school.
    Dream expert would suggest: We are perhaps “re-living a childhood experience involving missing a school bus”. 
    Real meaning of the dream: We are actually late for school. Remembered dreams tend to happen when we sleep on in the morning. So if I dream that I am late then it usually means that I have slept through the alarm.  

    Dream two: The one where we are naked in front of our class.
    Dream expert: “Irrational fear of being found out.” 
    Real meaning: Fear of being found out that we are a bit weird if we dream this. It might, alternatively, be the result of going straight to bed, maybe after a long session of marking, without remembering to iron and set out any clothes for the next day. Take whichever interpretation you feel more comfortable with.  

    Dream three: Teaching a class that is out of control.
    Dream expert: “Betrays low self-esteem.” 
    Real meaning: It simply means that, in our real world, we are currently teaching one particular group where we are regularly on the brink of “losing it” – particularly during that afternoon slot. The positive thing is that dreaming about that class is better than losing sleep over them.   

    Dream four: The unprepared lesson with an Ofsted inspector watching.  
    Dream expert: “Our subconscious side is working through various negative scenarios, as a kind of dry run for the real visit.” 
    Real meaning: The subconscious side of us is saying “Who gives a **** about Ofsted?”. Our sleeping head is questioning whether we should bother dancing to their tune, given that they still assess schools in so hypocritical, non-formative and inequitable a manner. Maybe we should follow our sleeping heads more on this one.

    Dream five: The one where we are running away from someone.  
    Dream expert: “We are avoiding someone connected with our work.”
    Real meaning: You’re actually right on this one, dream expert. This teacher dream is especially common as there are just so many nightmare figures for us to avoid. It might be a brutish, results-obsessed line-manager, a browbeating headteacher, or it might still be the monstrous Gove-stalker.

    Or perhaps we are now chased through the streets by the lost beard of the “blob-loathing” former government advisor Nick Timothy. Or maybe Toby Young’s detached bald head is pursuing us through the air like a guided missile, launched by a cluster of beaming North Korean generals?    

    Just me with the Toby Young thing? Fair enough. However, I hope these honest, no-nonsense dream explanations have put the matter to bed, once and for all.  

    Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'I open the mock exam paper and feel close to laughter at the sheer impo...
    2. 'Why do we appear to punish great teachers when they want to stay in the...
    3. Long read: Should we scrap GCSE mocks?
    4. Long read: The battle for Reception
    5. Five steps to improve teacher explanations – The Pillars of Pedagogy column
    6. 'How can it be that in 2018 pupils are having to pay to study music at G...
    7. 'Being a principal is exhilarating, but the job consumed, distracted and...
    8. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    9. Sam Freedman's open letter to the new ed sec: ‘Start by improving teache...
    10. What to do when you hear an out-of-hours cry for help

    Breaking news

    redundancy, stress, teacher wellbeing, mental health, long-term sickness, short-term absence, recruitment, retention, school staff

    Half of school staff 'stressed about redundancies'

    15th January 2018 at 16:46

    Teacher who ran unregistered school in Birmingham banned from teaching

    15th January 2018 at 16:33
    national college for teaching and leadership, misconduct panel, inappropriate conduct, valentine's gift, kissing, music teacher

    Teacher who bought sixth-formers alcohol – and kissed one of them – can carry on teaching

    15th January 2018 at 13:51
    carillion collapse

    Q&A: What does the Carillion collapse mean for schools?

    15th January 2018 at 13:12
    homeless, teachers, pay, conditions, grants, hardship, rent, transport, cost, education support partnership

    Big rise in teachers relying on handouts to pay rent

    15th January 2018 at 12:07

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now