A week of education headlines – few of which made it to print

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, said every modern studies teacher in Scotland last Friday.

On the one hand, politics – as the fallout from the general election showed once again – is providing endless material to discuss in class and young people are engaged with the democratic process in a way they haven’t been in a long time; on the other, things are steaming ahead so quickly, how on Earth are teachers going to keep lessons and resources bang up to date?

The rapidly churning post-election news cycles almost drowned out another highly significant development last week, at the annual general meeting of the EIS, Scotland’s biggest teaching union: members have moved closer to striking over pay. That news came, of course, after a series of strikes had already taken place in Scotland’s further education sector.

Meanwhile, another big development from the EIS meeting, which also just about managed to attract some coverage, was the response to a potential fast track into teaching. Tes Scotland reported earlier this month that Teach First – a scheme long considered anathema to Scottish education – could tender for a new route aimed at attracting “high-quality graduates in priority areas and subjects”.

The response was scathing. An emergency motion opposing the idea was approved unanimously, with education convener Susan Quinn warning that any tendering process involving Teach First or similar organisations “will be opposed by the EIS until it is defeated”.

Big issues in education

These were expected to be big issues at the AGM, but there was a lot more happening over the three days. Most of it didn’t make it into the newspapers, although some stories did briefly try to poke their heads above the election-related noise: support for a boycott of new standardised national assessments; a survey suggesting that attempts to reduce teacher workload had failed; a move to get the school starting age raised to 7; a call for mandatory education on the Holocaust; and demands to bring in training for teachers on LGBTI issues.

Most newspapers, however, barely covered the three-day event, despite education in Scotland having become highly politicised of late. If you’re a reader of a particular tabloid, one of the only signs of the EIS meeting happening was a page 34 story decrying a motion calling for pupils to be taught about trade unions as “propaganda”.

Budget cuts in the media mean that specialist correspondents, in areas such as education, health and transport, are thinner on the ground than they used to be. That doesn’t just mean a loss of expertise – I once sat beside a reporter sent to an education event who had never heard of Curriculum for Excellence, a decade after it had been conceived – but also a loss of people who feel passionate about their beat and lobby for stories on it to be included.

As a result, and with some media outlets proving honourable exceptions, fewer stories about education appear, and the public ends up less informed.

Outside of the workplace, when I tell people what I do, all manner of misconceptions about education crop up: traditional subjects are disappearing, no one fails exams these days and – a popular one just now – Scotland has gone from having the best education system in the world to one of the worst.

Scotland has had seven national votes since the 2014 European elections, in a politically charged period during which education has regularly been front and centre. Understandably, people find it hard to discern the truth behind the political knockabout, underlining the fact that being educated about education is as important as it’s ever been.

@Henry_Hepburn