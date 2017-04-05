Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    A week of new dawns

    Stephen Exley
    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    This week saw the dawning of a new era for apprenticeships. Several new dawns, being picky.

    Yesterday, the apprenticeship levy juddered and spluttered into life. Will future generations look back on 6 April 2017 as the UK’s first step to becoming – in the words of Robert Halfon – an “apprenticeships and skills nation”? It’s hard to say. In one month, we’ve got enough new dawns to make a working week.

    For starters, the newly-created Institute for Apprenticeships (IfA) now “ensures high-quality apprenticeship standards and advises government on funding for each standard”. It was planned for 1 April. But that fell on a Saturday. Instead, the government settled for a grand announcement on Monday – its “first official working day”.

    With even worse planning, the new apprenticeship funding system launches on 1 May – a bank holiday. One of the biggest changes in a momentous year, and few will be in office to witness this historic moment.

    The proliferation of dates for the diary is a timely reminder of the sheer number of changes to apprenticeships the sector is facing. As FErret points out, we don’t know who will lead the IfA after Peter Lauener’s retirement. Hundreds of providers (not least, every FE college in Birmingham) still don’t know if they’ll be able to deliver apprenticeships to levy-paying firms, having failed to make it on to the register.

    Credit to providers who have managed to keep up with all the churn. Let’s hope the Department for Education has done an equally good job of keeping its eye on the ball.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    2. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    3. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    4. ‘Ken Robinson is a teacher-basher: schools must stop listening to his Pa...
    5. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    6. We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, ...
    7. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    8. 'Students who use shorter sentences get better exam results – here's how...
    9. New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'
    10. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education

    Breaking news

    Exams

    Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say researchers

    7th April 2017 at 09:31

    Exclusive: Church of England not interested in opening new grammar schools

    7th April 2017 at 05:33
    Sir David Carter highlighted the importance of good early years teaching.

    Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' training, says Sir David Carter

    7th April 2017 at 05:06
    GCSE

    Exclusive: Major exam board predicts 'hundreds' will get straight grade 9s in new GCSEs

    7th April 2017 at 04:14

    Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today