Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'In a world of social media and emojis, complex writing open doors and expands horizons'

    Kevin Stannard
    28th October 2017 at 18:03
    Donald Trump and the power of social media must not signal the retreat of complex writing, argues one educationist. It must not become the privileged domain of an educated elite

    Who are the enemies of higher-order thinking? For a start, there’s Twitter, with its character limit, and before that there was PowerPoint, with its bullet-point format. Not to mention emojis. Digging further back, the indictment includes email and even – let’s show our age – telegrams. Stop.

    Complex thinking is inextricably intertwined with writing. Discourage extended writing and you damage deeper thought. This is the premise of the "Writing Revolution", a teaching programme pioneered by Judith Hochman and subject of an Atlantic magazine article in 2012. Now Hochman has co-authored a book setting out her programme, focusing on exercises that encourage sentence expansion in young writers. Conjunctions and dependent clauses enable writers to link, expand on and qualify simple ideas.

    Psychologist Donald Olson argued, along similar lines, that writing is more than a tool for thinking – it actually creates the conditions for higher-order thinking. It is through reading and writing that we master the ability to link and qualify concepts, and apply the "rules" of logical argument.

    Doug Lemov has weighed in now, with a powerful proselytising foreword to Hochman’s new book. In his view, the act of wrestling ideas into written words helps to “memorialise thinking”. Writing becomes a tool for capturing complex thoughts: “One way to generate complex ideas is to write them into being." He quotes Joan Didion approvingly: “I write to know what I think”.

    Writing opens doors and expands horizons. Opportunities for extended writing, from complex sentences to discursive essays, can support intellectual development in all subjects. Writing seen in these terms is liberating. There is an inescapable irony here, though, because writing has not always had an emancipatory agenda.

    Writing originated among the artefacts and endeavours that characterised the very first urban societies, which themselves depended on the neolithic agricultural revolution. The domestication of plants and animals allowed more to be grown and freed some people up to do things other than full-time farming – hence, administrators and artisans, living in urban areas, depending on trade or tribute. More complex organisation needed records – hence the first writing revolution.

    Literacy and freedom of thought

    But some would argue that this just-so story misses the point: writing, in fact, originating as a means of control and subordination, in the service of the earliest states. These came into being on the back of increasing inequality, the institutionalisation of taxes, forced labour and slavery. Writing enabled states to exercise control over individuals. Only much later did literacy become associated with freedom of thought and action, thanks largely to the invention of the printing press.

    There is surely a danger that, with the stunted and shallow communications preferred by social media, writing as such will lose its democratic association and emancipatory implications, and retreat to its "pristine" purpose – the privileged domain of an educated elite.

    The anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss once wrote that “writing is a strange thing … it seems to favour rather the exploitation than the enlightenment of mankind”.

    He wrote that more than half a century before Donald Trump punched out his first tweet.

    Dr Kevin Stannard is the director of innovation and learning at the Girls' Day School Trust. He tweets as @KevinStannard1

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    An author way: a shift in the pedagogy of writing

    Sats: Rise in 7-year-olds passing reading, writing and maths

    28th September 2017 at 09:54

    Creative writing: Three quick fixes to help students write better opening sentences

    7th September 2017 at 13:18

    Pupils' 'ear for writing' as important as grammar, says expert

    6th September 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. 'Heads must stop expecting young, enthusiastic teachers to volunteer for...
    2. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    3. Renowned specialist music school faces closure
    4. 'We need to change the story we tell about our profession – to the world...
    5. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...
    6. 'We owe it to our students to discuss our own struggles with mental heal...
    7. 'Our schools are drowning under a tidal wave of human misery'
    8. Teachers 'paid 38% less than private tutors'
    9. DfE backtracks on plan to publish list of highest-paid academy staff
    10. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?

    Breaking news

    Now Teach

    'The most difficult thing is the total loss of control': Meet the Now Teach career switchers

    27th October 2017 at 17:49
    alternative provision, mainstream schooling, pupil referral unit, pru, excluded, character education, research, birmingham university, jubilee centre for character and virtues

    Pupils in alternative provision have 'greater sense of purpose' than those in mainstream schools

    27th October 2017 at 17:41
    The DfE has named 121 academy trusts where at least one member of staff received £150,000 or more in 2015-16.

    DfE backtracks on plan to publish list of highest-paid academy staff

    27th October 2017 at 12:51
    Fresh questions have been asked about the way the government regulates the growth of academy trusts.

    Inconsistent approach to academy growth shows 'a system out of control'

    27th October 2017 at 05:07
    Schools using equity fund to ‘shore up’ damage done by cuts

    Schools using equity fund to ‘shore up’ damage done by cuts

    27th October 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now