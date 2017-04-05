Register
    'Up and down the country, heads are trying to decide what to make of the new-look primary assessment plans'

    Ed Dorrell
    5th April 2017 at 15:35
    Progress 8 leaves parents confused
    Tell the government what you think of its proposals for primary assessment by taking part our survey

    All around the country, primary school leaders and teachers are scratching their heads, trying to make sense of the government’s plans for a reformed primary assessment regime.

    Tes is working hard to provide all the analysis you need to understand what the changes could mean for you and your school. (There will be more poking around in the proposals in this week’s Tes magazine, too.)

    But we also want to know what school leaders themselves think of the plan – headline changes include scrapping statutory tests at key stage 1 and reintroducing a baseline assessment for all pupils. After all, they are the ones who will have to deliver it.

    With this in mind, Tes is collaborating with the NAHT union to find out what its members really think. If you are a NAHT member, please take this survey and tell us what you make of the plans. The findings will be fed back to ministers.

    Certainly opinions so far are divided.

    'A retreat from the rising tide of testing'

    "For the first time in many years we are looking at a retreat from the rising tide of testing," says Nick Brook, NAHT’s deputy general secretary and a member of the independent Assessment Review Group. "Moving the baseline for measuring progress to the start of school has considerable appeal.

    "Done properly, a Reception baseline can better reflect the challenges faced by different schools with very different cohorts. In doing so, we can create space between Reception and Year 6 to focus on teaching and learning, instead of high-stakes testing.

    “There are aspects of this consultation where we would encourage government to move further, faster. Regrettably, they are still keen to press ahead with times tables tests. However, following years in which the concerns of the profession fell on deaf ears, it is encouraging that this secretary of state appears willing to work with the profession.”

    Fill in the survey here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

