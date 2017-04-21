Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Angela Rayner: 'Is education in crisis? The answer is undoubtedly yes'

    Angela Rayner
    21st April 2017 at 17:18
    Time and time again the Conservatives have broken their manifesto pledges on schools – and it is our children who have paid the price for their failure, writes Labour’s shadow education secretary

    Since taking office in 2010, the Conservatives have offered much in the way of rhetoric on education, but have consistently failed to make it a reality.

    They promised us that they would recruit and keep the best teachers, yet our schools are facing both a recruitment crisis and a retention crisis, with teachers leaving the profession in record numbers and more planning to follow them.

    They also promised in their manifesto that the money following our children into schools would be protected, and that funding would rise in line with pupil numbers. But what have we seen on this? Per-pupil funding is actually falling and the National Audit Office has confirmed that schools are required to make £3 billion in efficiency savings. But the Department for Education does not know where it expects schools to make these savings.

    As we head towards a general election, it should serve as a worrying reminder that this government has continually broken promises it made to the British people.

    It is clear the Tories cannot be trusted on anything they say on education. Back in their 2010 manifesto, it was promised that they would create “small schools with smaller class sizes”. The former prime minister, David Cameron, felt strongly enough to clearly state that “the more we can get class sizes down the better”.

    In fact, when Theresa May was in my role as shadow education secretary, her thoughts were that large class sizes indicated that a school was reaching crisis point.

    Well, my question to the prime minister now is, are our schools reaching crisis point?

    I think this is a question I have an answer to myself: yes, they are and all the evidence shows it. But as we know, our prime minister and the education secretary are certainly not fans of evidence.

    Super-size classes

    Analysis by the Department for Education itself has revealed that over half a million children are now in super-size classes over 30 in primary schools, and this number is continuing to rise. Of these, 40,000 are in classes over 36, and more than 16,000 are in class sizes of at least 40.

    The same story now applies to secondary schools. More than 300,000 pupils are taught in classes of over 30, with over 18,000 of these being in classes of 36 or more.

    It is a damning verdict indeed when your own department’s figures show that you are failing to keep yet another manifesto promise.

    Back in January 2010, there were only 16 primary schools that had more than 800 pupils in them. Looking at the trends, I think we can all guess what has happened to that figure. It has shot up to 109 schools – an increase of some 581 per cent. I don’t know about you but these do not appear to be the “small schools with smaller class sizes” that we were promised by David Cameron, nor does it appear that Theresa May can keep this promise and stop our schools reaching crisis point.

    Without any long-term plan from this chaotic government, this crisis is simply going to continue. Figures from the Department for Education estimated that between 2015-16 and 2019-20 there is to be an increase of 3.9 per cent in primary school pupils and an increase of 10.3 per cent in secondary school pupils.

    Also, as we have seen over recent months, the crisis in schools funding being created by this government will only exacerbate the problem. This argument was recently confirmed by the Public Accounts Committee in its report into the financial sustainability of schools. It concluded that to reduce staff costs to make ends meet with the budget cuts schools face, they will have to increase both teachers' contact time and class sizes. The report suggested that the DfE does not have the necessary arrangements in place to identify, and therefore act, when the actions schools take to make savings will threaten the quality of education and educational outcomes.

    The government has all this information laid out in front of it, yet is still incapable of acting to fix this crisis. This should be of grave concern to all parents: this is not about political point scoring but about securing the best education possible for all our children.

    Time and time again the Tories have broken their manifesto pledges on education, and time and time again it is our children who have had to pay the price for their failure, and it is the hundreds of thousands of children in super-sized classes who will not get the education they deserve. Only a Labour government will ensure that every child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23

    Could May’s election call be bad news for FE reforms?

    21st April 2017 at 00:00

    What will the snap general election mean for schools?

    21st April 2017 at 00:00

    'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since election called

    19th April 2017 at 12:39

    Halfon 'very hopeful' Technical and FE Bill will be passed before election

    19th April 2017 at 10:16

    Education funding cuts could prove a key battleground in the general election – but how will the Conservatives respond?

    18th April 2017 at 18:04

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    3. 25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity...
    4. 'Teachers are now expected to be social workers, anti-terrorist police, ...
    5. How to make mixed ability work: Let children take control of the lesson
    6. 'Thanks to the hellish new GCSE grades, teachers once again find ourselv...
    7. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    8. Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds
    9. 'Ofsted cannot disentangle the contribution of a school from the backgro...

    Breaking news

    Grades

    Ofqual rules out rationing top grades for bright pupils taking 'hard' subjects

    21st April 2017 at 15:54
    tim_coulson.jpeg

    Tim Coulson steps down as RSC to head academy trust

    21st April 2017 at 14:33
    Podcast

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23
    Jeremy Corbyn

    Corbyn: Children crammed into 'super-sized' classes like sardines

    21st April 2017 at 10:40
    primary loophole closed

    Primary assessment loophole for 'failing' pupils closed

    21st April 2017 at 10:10

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today