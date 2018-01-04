Are these the top 100 nursery rhymes of all time?
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman caused outrage among early years foundation stage teachers when she suggested in November 2017 that they'd abandoned nursery rhymes.
Thousands took to edu-Twitter to assure Ms Spielman that, actually, they were still taught to our youngest pupils every single day. Inspired by the teachers' stunned rejection of the statement, author and behaviour management consultant Sue Cowley used the reaction to celebrate nursery rhymes.
Below is the list she collated, from Twitter, of the top 100 nursery rhymes being taught in schools today.
So, did your favourite make the list? Or are there others you'd add?
The top 100 nursery rhymes (according to Twitter)
- A Big Red Bus
- A Frog He Would A-Wooing Go
- Alice the Camel
- Ally Bally
- Animal Fair
- Apples and Bananas
- As I Was Going to St Ives
- Baa, Baa, Black (White and Pink) Sheep
- Big Red Combine Harvester
- Bobby Shaftoe
- Christmas is Coming
- Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Good Morning, Mrs Hen
- Cobber, Cobbler, Mend My Shoe
- Ding Dong Dell
- Dingle, Dangle Scarecrow
- Don’t Care, Didn’t Care
- Down in the Jungle
- Down in Yonder Meadow Where the Green Grass Blows
- Dr Foster Went to Gloucester
- Five Cheeky Monkeys
- Five Currant Buns
- Five Fat Peas in a Pod
- Five Fat Sausages
- Five Green and Speckled Frogs
- Five Little Elephants
- Five Little Firefighters
- Five Little Ladybirds Sitting in a Tree
- Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer
- Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
- Five Little Ducks
- Frère Jacques
- Goosey Goosey Gander
- Happy Hippo
- Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes
- Henry’s Happy Hair Shop
- Hey Diddle Diddle
- Hi Ho Tippety Toe
- Hi Jock My Cuddy
- Hickory Dickory Dock
- Horsey Horsey Don’t You Stop
- Humpty Dumpty
- Hush Little Baby
- I Am the Music Man
- I Can Sing a Rainbow
- I Had a Tiny Turtle
- I Know a Teddy Bear
- I Know an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly
- I Had a Little Pony
- I Got Eaten by a Boa Constrictor
- I Saw a Mouse
- I Want Someone to Buy Me a Pony
- If You’re Happy and You Know It
- I’m a Greedy Crocodile
- I’m a Little Teapot
- I’m Going to Kentucky
- Incy Wincy Spider
- Jack and Jill
- Jack be Nimble
- Jelly on the Plate
- Ladybird, Ladybird
- Lavender’s Blue
- Little Arabella Miller
- Little Bo Peep
- Little Boy Blue
- Little Bunny Fou Fou
- Little Jack Horner
- Little Mousie Brown
- Little Peter Rabbit
- Little Polly Flinders
- Little Rabbit Foo Foo
- Little Red Tractor
- Little Tommy Tucker
- London Bridge is Falling Down
- Mary Had a Little Lamb
- Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary
- Michael Finnegan
- Miss Polly had a Dolly
- Monday’s Child
- Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
- Mr Knickerbocker
- My Mummy Told Me
- Oats and Beans and Barley Grow
- Oh Mary Mack Mack Mack
- Oh My Darling Clementine
- Old MacDonald
- Old Mother Hubbard
- Old King Cole
- On a Hill There Stands a Lady
- One Finger One Thumb
- One Little Finger
- One Man Went to Mow
- One, Two, Buckle my Shoe
- One, Two, Three, Four, Five
- Oranges and Lemons
- Pat-a-Cake
- Pease Porridge Hot
- Peter Rabbit Has a Fly Upon his Nose
- Piggy on the Railway
- Point to the Ceiling
- Puffa Train, Puffa Train
- Pussy Cat, Pussy Cat
- Rain, Rain, Go Away
- Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross
- Ring a Ring o’ Roses
- Rock a Bye Baby
- Roly Poly, Up Up Up
- Round and Round the Garden
- Row, Row, Row your Boat
- Rub a Dub Dub
- Sally the Camel
- Sandy Boy/Girl
- See the Little Bunnies Sleep
- Simple Simon
- Sing a Song of Sixpence
- Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny off a Bus
- Skinamarinki
- Ten Fat Sausages
- Ten Green Bottles
- The Bear Went over the Mountain
- The Farmer’s in his Dell
- The Grand Old Duke of York
- The Lion and the Unicorn
- The Queen of Hearts
- The Three Little Kittens
- The Wheels on the Bus
- There Once Was a Girl With a Curl
- There Once Was a Windmill in Old Amsterdam
- There Sits ... Washing her Clothes
- There was a Crocodile
- There was a Crooked Man
- There was a Great Big Moose
- There Was a Man Lived in the Moon
- There Was an Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe
- There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
- There Were Ten in the Bed
- There’s a Hole in My Bucket
- There’s a Worm at the Bottom of the Garden
- This is the House that Jack Built
- This is the Way the Ladies Ride
- This Little Piggy Went to Market
- Three Blind Mice
- Three Craws
- Tiny Turtle Tim
- Today’s Monday
- Tom, Tom the Piper’s Son
- Twinkle Twinkle, Chocolate Bar
- Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star
- Two Little Dickie Birds, Sitting on a Wall
- Tommy Thumb
- Tony Chestnut
- Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire
- Walking in the Jungle
- Wee Willie Winkie
- When I Was Off to the Forest
- Wind the Bobbin Up
- Zoom, Zoom, Zoom
