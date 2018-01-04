Are these the top 100 nursery rhymes of all time?

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman caused outrage among early years foundation stage teachers when she suggested in November 2017 that they'd abandoned nursery rhymes.

Thousands took to edu-Twitter to assure Ms Spielman that, actually, they were still taught to our youngest pupils every single day. Inspired by the teachers' stunned rejection of the statement, author and behaviour management consultant Sue Cowley used the reaction to celebrate nursery rhymes.

Below is the list she collated, from Twitter, of the top 100 nursery rhymes being taught in schools today.

So, did your favourite make the list? Or are there others you'd add?

The top 100 nursery rhymes (according to Twitter)

A Big Red Bus

A Frog He Would A-Wooing Go

Alice the Camel

Ally Bally

Animal Fair

Apples and Bananas

As I Was Going to St Ives

Baa, Baa, Black (White and Pink) Sheep

Big Red Combine Harvester

Bobby Shaftoe

Christmas is Coming

Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Good Morning, Mrs Hen

Cobber, Cobbler, Mend My Shoe

Ding Dong Dell

Dingle, Dangle Scarecrow

Don’t Care, Didn’t Care

Down in the Jungle

Down in Yonder Meadow Where the Green Grass Blows

Dr Foster Went to Gloucester

Five Cheeky Monkeys

Five Currant Buns

Five Fat Peas in a Pod

Five Fat Sausages

Five Green and Speckled Frogs

Five Little Elephants

Five Little Firefighters

Five Little Ladybirds Sitting in a Tree

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer

Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed

Five Little Ducks

Frère Jacques

Goosey Goosey Gander

Happy Hippo

Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes

Henry’s Happy Hair Shop

Hey Diddle Diddle

Hi Ho Tippety Toe

Hi Jock My Cuddy

Hickory Dickory Dock

Horsey Horsey Don’t You Stop

Humpty Dumpty

Hush Little Baby

I Am the Music Man

I Can Sing a Rainbow

I Had a Tiny Turtle

I Know a Teddy Bear

I Know an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly

I Had a Little Pony

I Got Eaten by a Boa Constrictor

I Saw a Mouse

I Want Someone to Buy Me a Pony

If You’re Happy and You Know It

I’m a Greedy Crocodile

I’m a Little Teapot

I’m Going to Kentucky

Incy Wincy Spider

Jack and Jill

Jack be Nimble

Jelly on the Plate

Ladybird, Ladybird

Lavender’s Blue

Little Arabella Miller

Little Bo Peep

Little Boy Blue

Little Bunny Fou Fou

Little Jack Horner

Little Mousie Brown

Little Peter Rabbit

Little Polly Flinders

Little Rabbit Foo Foo

Little Red Tractor

Little Tommy Tucker

London Bridge is Falling Down

Mary Had a Little Lamb

Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary

Michael Finnegan

Miss Polly had a Dolly

Monday’s Child

Monkeys Jumping on the Bed

Mr Knickerbocker

My Mummy Told Me

Oats and Beans and Barley Grow

Oh Mary Mack Mack Mack

Oh My Darling Clementine

Old MacDonald

Old Mother Hubbard

Old King Cole

On a Hill There Stands a Lady

One Finger One Thumb

One Little Finger

One Man Went to Mow

One, Two, Buckle my Shoe

One, Two, Three, Four, Five

Oranges and Lemons

Pat-a-Cake

Pease Porridge Hot

Peter Rabbit Has a Fly Upon his Nose

Piggy on the Railway

Point to the Ceiling

Puffa Train, Puffa Train

Pussy Cat, Pussy Cat

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross

Ring a Ring o’ Roses

Rock a Bye Baby

Roly Poly, Up Up Up

Round and Round the Garden

Row, Row, Row your Boat

Rub a Dub Dub

Sally the Camel

Sandy Boy/Girl

See the Little Bunnies Sleep

Simple Simon

Sing a Song of Sixpence

Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny off a Bus

Skinamarinki

Ten Fat Sausages

Ten Green Bottles

The Bear Went over the Mountain

The Farmer’s in his Dell

The Grand Old Duke of York

The Lion and the Unicorn

The Queen of Hearts

The Three Little Kittens

The Wheels on the Bus

There Once Was a Girl With a Curl

There Once Was a Windmill in Old Amsterdam

There Sits ... Washing her Clothes

There was a Crocodile

There was a Crooked Man

There was a Great Big Moose

There Was a Man Lived in the Moon

There Was an Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

There Were Ten in the Bed

There’s a Hole in My Bucket

There’s a Worm at the Bottom of the Garden

This is the House that Jack Built

This is the Way the Ladies Ride

This Little Piggy Went to Market

Three Blind Mice

Three Craws

Tiny Turtle Tim

Today’s Monday

Tom, Tom the Piper’s Son

Twinkle Twinkle, Chocolate Bar

Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star

Two Little Dickie Birds, Sitting on a Wall

Tommy Thumb

Tony Chestnut

Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire

Walking in the Jungle

Wee Willie Winkie

When I Was Off to the Forest

Wind the Bobbin Up

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom

