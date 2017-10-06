Are we really about to see the ratcheting down of government pressure on schools?

“The punishment beatings will stop when morale improves.”

This was how one very senior Conservative policymaker wryly characterised the government’s accountability regime for the last seven years.

This politico (whose name I am not allowed to share) then went on to suggest to a private meeting at the Conservative Party conference that it might be time to stop “ratcheting up the levers” when it comes to floor targets.

Which was all well and good – and then the schools minister Nick Gibb rather reinforced the point at a public Policy Exchange fringe meeting towards the end of the conference when he said this (read it all – it really is worth it):

“I do think sometimes, we as policymakers sometimes put too much pressure on headteachers and teachers to get over a floor standard.

"I have visited probably 500 schools since 2003 and I only generally meet conscientious, well-educated, hard-working professionals who want to do the best for their children in their school.

"Where those schools fail, it is generally because of the curriculum and pedagogy, and I think it is better to have a discussion about those issues than to do more to put increasing football-manager type pressure onto headteachers and schools. That is where I would like the debate to shift.

"Of course, you need accountability and you need to have schools publishing their key stage 2 results and their GCSE results, and I think the mere publication of those results is the pressure that will raise standards. My personal view is that is where the pressure should rest."

The response of teachers on social media was, to be frank, one of disbelief. Gibb is, after-all, the longest standing schools minister in a government that, at times, has appeared to revel in the ratcheting of floor targets.

The question is, therefore, are we really looking at a change of heart when it comes to ramping up the pressure on school targets and then ramming home the academisation that comes after they fail?

After speaking to several people in the know, I would say: very possibly.

There are a few factors at play here. Firstly, as I have written before, there has been a slight change in the mood music emerging from the DfE when it comes to forced academisation and Mats – this is not Justine Greening’s policy and she shows few signs of being wedded to it.

Secondly, as Martin George’s exclusive story reveals in today’s Tes, there is a shortage of academy chains willing to take on lots of schools – even if ministers wanted them to.

And thirdly, there is a more general refocusing of DfE efforts on curriculum – this includes Ofsted, under its new-ish chief inspector Amanda Spielman.

One colleague also speculated that such a change would help alleviate the growing headteacher shortage: less emphasis on floor targets would mean fewer heads being fired. Ergo, less vacant jobs.

The fact is, Gibb has never been particularly obsessed by the structure of the school system and has instead had huge “successes” turning over the curriculum and assessment systems in primary – and latterly in secondary.

Expect a doubling down on that.

Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell

