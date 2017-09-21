Book review: What Every Parent Needs to Know

What Every Parent Needs to Know: how to help your child get the most out of primary school

Toby Young and Miranda Thomas

Viking

432pp, £8.99 (paperback)

ISBN: 9780241004722

This self-styled guide for parents claims to be the answer to one of the recommendations of the Independent Review of the Primary Curriculum, published in 2009. The recommendation was that “a guide to the primary curriculum, in plain language, would be of considerable help to parents and enable them to give more support at home for their children’s learning at school”. Co-author Toby Young, co-founder of the controversial West London Free School and director of the New Schools Network, and teacher Miranda Thomas, with nine children between them, have taken on the task.

The book certainly provides a thorough year-by-year, subject-by-subject description of curriculum content, including aims and objectives, and this is followed by a related “what you can do” list of games, websites, apps, visits and activities for parents to do with their children.

Religious education and personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) are not included because they sit outside the national curriculum. PE is also excluded because the authors believe “there’s not a lot you can do at home to complement what your child is being taught in PE”.

It seems strange to make this omission in an otherwise comprehensive review of the national curriculum. Surely a subject that is so important, not just for health and fitness, but also for building character and embedding values such as fairness and respect, should be understood and supported in the home in a similar way to other subjects. It’s a reminder that a book purporting to be exhaustive and objective is actually based on the opinions of two parents and they don’t think PE is particularly important.

The wisdom of the wealthy

The book also has separate sections on school dinners (one of the only times we are reminded that support may be required for “non-academic” issues at school), grammar and punctuation, phonics, times tables, report and assessment and special educational needs and disability.

The latter is an incredibly short introduction to the way that SEND provision operates in schools and, strangely, only a handful of conditions are mentioned, namely: dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. So it’s not the best source of information about SEND.

The introduction offers a defence of the new national curriculum. Criticisms that the curriculum is “Victorian” or focused unduly on rote learning are dismissed as inaccurate. An interpretation of the current curriculum as “knowledge-build” versus a former “skills-based” approach is described as a “false dichotomy”, with the authors arguing instead that there is evidence from the US that they develop together; that “the development of higher-order thinking skills in any subject goes hand in hand with learning a lot of facts about that subject”.

Since a hardback version was published in 2014, the authors have reportedly been speaking to teachers to learn more about how the new curriculum is being taught, but where this feeds into the book is not clear. It reads like a pushy-parent’s guide and shares lots of personal experiences, including tales of Young’s bad behaviour at sports day – when he attempted to get participants of the egg-and-spoon race disqualified for cheating – and a photograph of their children’s World Book Day costumes.

The one activity you are discouraged from trying at home is using natural dyes to colour fabrics, “particularly if you have a wooden kitchen table”. The writing continuously conveys that you are receiving advice from successful, wealthy London parents on what they do/did with their children (“If you live in London – or even if you don’t – it’s worth making a trip to Kew Gardens”).

The book gives good advice – who could argue that parents shouldn’t read more, play more and support their children’s learning? And I agree in principle that a plain-English and detailed summary of the national curriculum would be a useful resource for parents. Young has said: “These are all things most middle-class parents do as a matter of course, but which don’t happen in the majority of disadvantaged homes. My hope is by sharing this cultural capital, I can help to bridge that gulf.” But I’m afraid the tone of the book may not attract the readers it professes to be aiming for.

Amy Bentley is a parent in London