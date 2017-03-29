Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Bordering on deceit

    Stephen Exley
    31st March 2017 at 00:00
    The prime minister wants to include college students in targets to cut net migration – yet it still insists there is no limit on students coming to study in the UK

    There’s a grey area between truth and lies. You know, those statements that may be completely true on their own terms but, in the wider context, amount to a pretty major distortion of what’s actually going on.

    Let’s start with the Home Office’s insistence that “there is no limit on the number of students who can come here to study”. This came in response to concerns raised across the FE sector about the impact of including students in the government’s targets to reduce net migration. When you look at the college figures for 2016 – an 8 per cent drop in non-EU applications, and a staggering 83 per cent drop in applications from non-EU students attending colleges to extend their studies – it’s easy to see why the colleges currently engaging in this potentially lucrative but precarious market are worried.

    We have a scenario where the prime minister is dead-set on including college students in the overall immigration targets – quite against the advice of experts, not to mention plenty of people sitting around the Cabinet table. So the Home Office may technically be correct to say that there’s no limit on student numbers per se; the fact students are included in overall migration targets means that, really, whichever way you want to cut it, there is.

    If the government really is serious about demonstrating that “Global Britain” is open for business after Brexit, it has a funny way of showing it.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. Government proposes scrapping tests for 7-year-olds
    3. Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary ...
    4. Exam technique: Seven steps to help students write under timed conditions
    5. Exclusive: Smaller leadership teams needed in funding squeeze, commissio...
    6. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    7. 'Schools and pupils are victims of shifting expectations and politicians...
    8. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    9. Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year
    10. 42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    Breaking news

    The Premier League Primary Stars initiative will launch a national TV advertising campaign on Sunday

    José Mourinho and Theo Walcott to promote maths in primary schools

    31st March 2017 at 13:08
    Michael Gove

    Exclusive: 'I don't want to be education secretary again,' says Michael Gove

    31st March 2017 at 11:29
    The cost of Justine Greening's visit to China has been revealed.

    A silk scarf and coffee with Peston: ministerial meetings and gifts revealed

    31st March 2017 at 11:20
    primary assessment concerns

    Exclusive: Ofsted will treat this year's writing assessment with 'caution'

    31st March 2017 at 09:16
    Social mobility

    Exclusive: More than third of grammar schools change admissions policies to prioritise poor pupils

    31st March 2017 at 05:32

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today