'The build-up of all these stresses and strains left me too broken to continue'

The building looks impressive to any passer-by. A new-build, it stands out from the surrounding high-rise flats and council estate. Yet, inside this Manchester inner-city school hide the reasons that forced me to leave teaching.

Behaviour is the chief reason. Despite some marginal improvements, such as appointing a behaviour director, it disrupted most lessons. In fact, there wasn’t one day I can recall when I didn’t have to log a pupil whose behaviour became intolerable.

I know what you’re thinking – but you’re wrong. I was far from weak as a teacher. Conversely, all my observations noted the "good rapport" that I had with students. But the behaviour was ingrained and endemic. Dealing with it was a far too long-winded process to ever stem the relentless tide.

Being sworn at was par for the course; I could put up with that. Being threatened was almost as frequent, and no matter how thick-skinned you are, it gets to you. On one occasion, a female student threatened to bring her dad into school to "kick my head in". A few weeks later, after the girl had been switched to another class, she threatened me with the same outcome. The girl wasn’t even excluded.

With over £1 million being paid out in compensation over the past three years, teacher safety should be uppermost in all schools’ planning. Yet, it was mostly dealt with as it happened, and then, quite often just swept under the carpet.

It wasn’t just me – this was the "norm". And its inevitable corollary was the high-rate of absence among colleagues. It was ironic that one of the school’s main drives was to attain 98 per cent-plus attendance for its students. Ironic because departments rarely had fully staffed days, let alone weeks.

Gut-slogging efforts

The wellbeing of the staff was seldom mentioned except for faddy initiatives such as mindfulness sessions. Of course, no one had the time to go to such trivialities. It was a definite work-life imbalance, and motivation suffered accordingly.

The ever-changing make-up of classes proved to be a damaging factor way beyond the control of the school. It seemed content for the enrolment figures and, in turn, the cash flow to increase. Teachers suffered from the influx.

One class I taught had two English-speaking students out of 20-plus. No action plan existed for this class: I was simply left to see it through until the end of the year. My Italian improved no end, but recognition from management was inevitably silenzioso.

Thanks for your gut-slogging efforts was difficult to come by. Appraisals would be sham meetings served from behind smiling faces. The result was always predetermined: room to improve. In my final year, I met all my targets and received a recommendation for a pay and threshold increase. I didn’t get it, and I didn’t get told why.

Monday mornings meant staff briefings. They were a series of platitudes based on a clichéd quote of the week. Pupils were given a very similar message in assemblies. The condescension was palpable. It seemed an insincere way for the school to tick the moral and spiritual boxes for the inspectors.

Likewise, the CPD sessions were perfunctory at best. Each year, perennial sessions reappeared, dressed up in shinier shoes. The crux of the matter is that no time was ever given to implement and embed each new method. Whilst the next session moved swiftly on, teachers were still trying to shoehorn the previous one’s aim into their observations.

Being an English teacher meant, as it did in other departments too, a transitory curriculum. No sooner had you cracked how to get students to fudge good grades, in say oral assessments, than they were withdrawn. The changes came and went with the weather; some dramatic, some offering sunshine, but mostly, it was cloudy (without a chance of meatballs).

Like the song Inner City Blues says – it makes you want to holler. The build-up of all the stresses and strains often left me too broken to do much about it. Yet, it’s a reality far too many teachers face daily, weekly and annually. The worst of it is that they are left with a stark choice: quit it or, ever so quietly, endure it.