    Cash flow creativity

    Julia Belgutay
    2nd June 2017 at 00:00
    Colleges need to work innovatively and collaboratively if they are to increase their incomes and protect their futures

    The college sector is under significant financial pressure. Despite that, we can reveal that the proportion of colleges planning with a deficit budget in 2017-18 has dropped significantly on this year.

    This, the Association of Colleges says, is at least in part down to the sector experiencing a slightly more stable political environment – slightly less upheaval from government. But as we look towards the general election next week, it is far from guaranteed that will continue. The sector needs to safeguard against that and ensure it is financially as resilient as possible.

    There are two ways to do this, of course. One is to cut costs – and that is a risky strategy. Staff are by far the highest cost factor of further education colleges, and reducing overheads is, in the words of one principal I spoke to this week, a “downward spiral” with “implications” for the quality of provision that a college can offer.

    That leaves the second way for colleges to improve their finances: growing income. One way to do that, many in the sector assume, is through offering more apprenticeships. While that is undoubtedly true, how well colleges manage that will transpire over the coming months. The apprenticeship market is a competitive one.

    So colleges cannot put all their eggs in the apprenticeships basket. They need to be creative and diversify their income. As much as they are in competition with each other, they will be able to do that more successfully if they share best practice and collaborate to boldly reach beyond the boundaries of FE

    @JBelgutay

    More than 1,200 primary, secondary and special schools teachers took part in the Tes survey.

