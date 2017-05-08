'The children in our care need to be taught that sometimes the only thing to do is to tell their inner critics to do one'

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week and there are so many things I could write about.

I could, for example, tackle Jeremy Hunt’s appearance on The Andrew Marr Show last week, in which he spoke as though his party had no responsibility whatsoever for the shocking state of mental health services in Britain in 2017 and promised a paltry £1 billion in a bid to fix it, if elected. I could exploit the chinks in the armour of Ms May’s campaign pledge to revisit and revise the outdated Mental Health Act, an intention no campaigner would oppose, except perhaps in the context of her government’s historical cuts to health and education – whereby it seems like a distraction technique. Or I could discuss the Self-Esteem Team's (the education squad of which I am one third) social media campaign this week #TeenMe, a response to statistical evidence showing that 50 per cent of mental illness manifests before the age of 14, in which we’re asking people what advice they would give to their teenage self.

These are all worthy topics, but instead I’m going to get a little more intimate (don’t worry, you’re in safe hands). I’m going to share with you the one piece of knowledge which was the most valuable in my own recovery journey, in which I learned to live with anxiety and panic disorder and to let go of the toxic coping mechanism I’d developed in the form of bulimia nervosa: sometimes you need to tell your brain to sod off.

We grow up surrounded by a narrative which tells us that our internal voice is our most precious commodity, a Jiminy Cricket-style moral arbiter, who, as the song instructs us, we should always allow to be our guide. Quote memes about the importance of intuition, attributed to everyone from Einstein and Steve Jobs to Hollywood’s A list, do the rounds on Instagram. When asked what advice they’d give to others trying to achieve success, fulfilment and happiness, celebrities implore us to simply believe in ourselves.

None of this is inherently bad advice, although it’s a little vague for my liking. That is, of course, unless you’re suffering from depression or anxiety, in which case your inner monologue isn’t imparting a significant truth, but more often than not, trying to kill you.

'Cognitive laundry'

I’d always subscribed to the notion that if a worry or fear popped up, unbidden, into my mind repeatedly that it most likely meant that my brain was trying to tell me something important and I should act upon it. That was until a therapist described to me a psychological phenomenon he called "cognitive laundry".

"Cognitive laundry" works on the basis that anxiety is caused by excess energy generated for any number of reasons: attempting to "swallow" anger, childhood traumas, prolonged stress or an inbuilt hypersensitivity to certain situations. The brain knows this energy must be "shaken out" somehow, so attaches it to whatever you happen to be thinking about at the time, in the form of worries. Just like in a washing machine, these thoughts will circle the mind again and again as they battle for your attention.

This process can lead to paranoia – repetitive thoughts which convince you that all your friends are talking about you behind your back, your boss is secretly plotting to fire you* or your life would be immeasurably better if only you could lose 30lb.

(*As a side note, you can imagine how disconcerting it was for me, as someone who spent a lot of time learning how to dismiss thoughts which seem absurdly paranoid, when I obtained my freedom of information request last year and discovered that the government (no less) had in fact been talking about me behind my back and plotting to fire me for a period of several months.)

Another facet of this process is that if you are extrinsically reassured about your fear, by, for example, your friends telling you emphatically that they love you just as you are, rather than quieting the worry your mind will reason that it "worked". The reassurance probably made you feel momentarily better and the brain can therefore intensify the feelings of worry in the hope of gaining more comfort. This is in some ways counterintuitive, I know, but it certainly made a lot of sense to me.

The solution, in this instance, is to go on what I have dubbed an "external reassurance detox" (catchy) – by seeking the required validation from consciously telling ourselves that our fears are unfounded every time they arise, rather than from other people, we can learn to self-soothe.

Perhaps the skill of listening to your inner voice is more nuanced than we currently give it credit for. On the one hand, it would be irresponsible to encourage ourselves, or indeed the children in our care, to soldier on when every fibre of our being is telling us something is wrong. On the other, my experience has taught me that sometimes the key to happiness is to stand up to your brain and tell it that you won’t allow it to dictate your actions or mood.

Whilst we should always let our consciences be our guides, our inner critics, unfounded anxieties and the roar of depression which tell us that we are useless and unimportant can, frankly, do one.

Happy Mental Health Awareness Week.

Natasha Devon is the former UK government mental health champion for schools and founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team. She tweets as @_NatashaDevon

