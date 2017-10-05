Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The class book review: Everybody Hurts

    Gill Ward
    6th October 2017 at 00:00
    A side-splitting Young Adult story – on both sides

    Everybody Hurts
    Joanna Nadin and Anthony McGowan
    Atom
    352pp, £7.99 (paperback)
    ISBN: 9780349002910

    I’m partial to a bit of young adult romance. Everybody Hurts is fairly typical of the genre – and no less enjoyable for that.

    The girl with the medical condition, the boy from the other side of the tracks, the bonkers bestie, the dysfunctional family and the gay friend have all been seen before. But, because this book is well and truly British, with characters and colloquialisms (and swearing) that we encounter on a daily basis, it’s infinitely preferable to The Fault in Our Stars. It’s grittier, and without the candy coating. And there’s no emphasis on main character Sophia’s medical condition.

    The dual narrative written by two different authors could have so easily been clunky, but Sophia and Matt have dynamic and realistic voices that justify the collaboration. Lots of laugh-out-loud moments and some emotional ones make this a book that will be extremely popular at our school.

    Gill Ward is senior librarian at Fortismere School, London

    Pupil reviews

    ‘Teenage love and other issues’

    Everybody Hurts is a story that cleverly portrays teenage love and other issues that are faced by young people, as a hilarious and moving tale. It is full of twists while still being realistic, and has a perfect balance of sad moments and side-splittingly funny ones. Following the story through the eyes of two characters is another exciting element that made the book all the more enjoyable. Everybody Hurts is uplifting, touching and lively – a great book that I would definitely recommend.

    Callista Fontanive Bird, Year 9

    ‘Lacked a bit of depth’

    I thought that Everybody Hurts was a refreshing take on the classic love story. I found the personalities of the two main characters, Matthew and Sophia, really quirky and I liked the contrast between their lives. However, some parts of the storyline were quite stereotypical, and thus less enjoyable, and I thought it lacked a bit of depth. I also felt the story progressed too quickly, for instance, when Matty and Sophia got together after one week of knowing each other – I found that a bit hard to relate to. I think what makes this book work were the funny events that carry the story – I especially liked Will’s character. This book is definitely better than most romantic comedies, but it’s missing a certain factor that would have made it one of a kind. Overall, I liked reading it, but would have loved to see something original and unexpected happen.

    Bobbi Carsley, Year 9

    ‘For mid-teens who like romance’

    Everybody Hurts was a well-written book that involves a lot of (to say the least) potentially challenging topics and language. The split narration was extremely well done, with each split placed in the perfect position to leave the reader with a cliffhanger. I would definitely say that this book is for mid-teens who like romance (as in romance) and some drama. The stories of Matt and Sophia are equally as intriguing as each other; both are completely opposite, so as to not bore the reader. I found that some of the more minor characters could have been fleshed out and highlighted a bit more to take a break from some intense scenes, but overall, I thoroughly enjoyed the story.

    Maddie Cooper, Year 9

    If you or your class would like to write a review, please contact adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    3. Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog
    4. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    5. Too many heads lack the courage of their convictions on school disciplin...
    6. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    7. Open evenings: No place like ordinary school life
    8. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    9. Robots as teaching assistants in primary schools 'will become routine'
    10. What Theresa May had to say about schools in her Conservative Party conf...

    Breaking news

    Pupils 'failed' by lack of mental health training for teachers

    6th October 2017 at 00:03
    screen children for hearing loss to prevent reading difficulties

    Give pupils with hearing loss more support with reading, urge experts

    6th October 2017 at 00:03
    degree apprenticeships in teaching announced

    Two universities to provide teacher 'degree apprenticeships'

    5th October 2017 at 18:10
    Playing fields

    More playing field land sacrificed to meet childcare pledge

    5th October 2017 at 16:54
    lauren child condemns sats

    Sats should be scrapped, says best-selling author Lauren Child

    5th October 2017 at 16:05

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now