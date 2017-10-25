The class book review: Witch for a Week

Witch for a Week

Kaye Umansky

Illustrated by Ashley King

Simon & Schuster Children’s UK

ISBN: 9781471160905

Reading has always been the foundation upon which I have based my teaching. If children care about the characters they are reading about, then I know they will also want to write about them. If the children collectively and instinctively produce a group “Nooooooooooo!” when I close the book, then I know that they really want to hear more. And, finally, if I hear the children talking about the book without me asking them to, then I know it is a winner. Simply put, if I have a high-quality text, I know that half of the battle has already been won.

So when a brand new book which (or should that be witch? Or should that be that? Help me, Mr Gove!) evokes the above responses is dropped into my lap, I am eternally grateful.

Witch for a Week tells the story of a young girl named Elsie Pickles, who lives in a town so dull that people go to bed early, and who finds herself in the midst of an adventure. Author Kaye Umansky casts a wonderful, humorous spell as she tells a tale that truly captured the imaginations of the girls in my class, and made them think, “What would I do if that was me?”

As the author herself points out, girls in stories usually just pass the time until Prince Charming arrives to marry them. Elsie certainly does not. Here is a character who knows how to enjoy herself.

She agrees to be the caretaker for the week at a tower owned by Magenta Sharp, who is held to be “a bit suspect” because she wasn’t born in the town and, therefore, must be a witch – and who actually is a witch.

Suddenly, Elsie’s life changes. She goes from working in the family store, selling shoelaces, paper clips and other boring things, to moving into a magical tower, befriending a grumpy talking raven and dabbling with witchcraft. All in a week’s work.

The book is full of humour. Elsie’s sheer insistence that she would not mess with magic – followed by self-contradiction in the very next sentence – is a trope straight from the comedy manual, and guaranteed to raise a giggle.

Some of the jokes did go over the children’s heads, but any book that references one of Phil Collins’ hits is surely begging to be read by parents alongside their children.

At under just 150 pages, in 14 short chapters, the book was easily accessible for the age range and ability of my class. The events take place quickfire, and it doesn’t feel like a moment is wasted.

Books with witches as the lead are certainly not in short supply, but this has a really modern feel that separates it from the others in the cauldron. Witch for a Week definitely appealed to the girls in my class, as many took copies to read for themselves, after the initial whole-class read. With Hallowe’en just around the corner, this book might just be the perfect treat.

Sam Hopkin is Year 3-4 phase leader at Hallgate Primary in Cottingham, East Yorkshire

Pupil reviews

Hallowe’en magic with lots of laughs

‘Fun to read and I really liked the jokes’

The book was quick and fun to read for me. I really liked the jokes, like the name of the town being Smallbridge because it was small and had a bridge, and that the dog called Nuisance was a nuisance. The best bit was when Elsie went to work at the tower and began to do a few spells.

Ruby, Year 4

‘Full of mystical events’

My favourite parts were all the mystical events that occurred, such as the invisible tower, the book of everything and the talking animals.

Emma, Year 3

‘It was funny when things didn’t quite go to plan’

This book was really good, but there were some hard words that I didn’t understand. I like that Elsie decided to do some spells and make a love potion. It was funny when things didn’t quite go to plan, but the ending was really sweet.

Amelie, Year 4

‘A good mix of funny times and serious times’

The book was a good mix of funny times and serious times (not so much!) to keep me entertained. I enjoyed the character of Corbett the raven as he was really miserable, but Elsie tricked him into helping her.

Rose, Year 4

‘This book is spooktacular!’

‘I loved the character of Elsie and all the fun she had. The book was spooktacular!

Effie, Year 3

