'Dear PM – our education system needs to be strong and stable too, so another change at the top won't help'

Dear Theresa May,

I am not in the habit of writing to a prime minister about her deployment of ministers, and sadly this letter will come too late to have much effect – if any. After all, I am one of the little guys, one of the pack horses of the profession (as my first head so flatteringly put it).

But even ordinary classroom teachers and subject heads have an opinion.

Many have expressed their reservations about Conservative education policy by walking away from the profession. Some write regularly to editors of the education press, their unions and their local members of Parliament about the problems that they come across every day in their working lives. More frequently, they leave their views in the comments sections underneath news articles. In this day and age, the public is much more vocal, not just through the established political and media channels; social media has enormously powerful opinion-shapers and shifters. Teachers are highly idealistic and articulate, especially where the welfare of their pupils and the profession are concerned.

However didactic the secretary of state for education is, at some point she or he will have to work with the profession.

The education secretary will also have to pick up where her or his predecessor left off: still coping with the aftermath of the Two Michaels’ tidal wave of change. In its wake, all too predictably, there are casualties. Those living on the Isle of Wight have seen the failure of the academy system first-hand and are hoping that a rescue by the local authority can save a school that has suffered much during its time with a major academy chain. What this reveals is that structures in themselves do not deliver immediate – or even long-term – benefits. Nationwide, we have seen cases of fraud in some chains and the complete collapse of another.

We have seen faith schools coming into existence because parents like these and free schools, alongside expanding grammar schools and so on. Superficially, the variety should guarantee any parent a wonderful array of choice. But we all know that the reality is very different, as every year substantial numbers do not get into their local schools, or the schools they would have chosen.

My colleagues have put up with a complete “overhaul” of examinations; opinion is not uniformly in favour of the changes following this year’s experiences. The jury is still out on whether the new style is any more rigorous than the previous one. Certainly, the mixed economy of results will be confusing employers and parents for some years to come.

Financial and human resources 'depleted'

Thus the ideology driving the last “shake-up” of schools by the Two Michaels has not improved life in the classroom and has seriously depleted the financial and human resources which should be sustaining the kind of education our children need.

And as teachers and pupils have realised, there are times when too many changes have completely destabilised the education on offer. Ofsted reports show that a number of heads parachuted into a school in a very short period of time, each deciding on a different direction, is very bad for continuity and achievement. How can progress be measured, let alone assured if the school is in a constant state of flux? And what is true for the microcosm is true for the macrocosm.

Education is too important to our future to keep changing direction on what seems like a political whim. Schools, colleges and academies have already been so shaken up that they’re still effervescing.

The recent more open approach and more genuine attempt to settle the problems of workload and teacher training had been helping to provide some common ground and breathing space. Much more still needs to be done if we are to have the human and financial resources we need in the next decade. To be strong, educational establishments need to be stable.

I would not presume to argue the case on the basis of personalities. But I would argue that the education system still needs to be able to accommodate the radical shifts we have already experienced, before we face the barrage that inevitably accompanies the appointment of a new secretary of state for education.

Yvonne Williams

Yvonne Williams is head of English in a school in the south of England

