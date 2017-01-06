    'In defence of that "special, indispensable class" – the geography teacher, with or without a beard'

    Kevin Stannard
    7th January 2017 at 18:01
    Geographers
    Geography teachers get a bad press, yet they strive, against the prejudices of syllabus and society, to breathe genuine intellectual life into their unique subject, writes one leading educationist

    My son was involved in an altercation in a pub. The person squaring up to him delivered the devastating put-down: “Anyway, you look like a teacher”.

    My son was philosophical. It could have been worse, he reflected; his accuser might have specified the subject.

    He had dodged the bullet fired at a minibus-load of rather more famous people, including (the list is not exhaustive) Chris Martin, Nicholas Cage, Lionel Messi and Jeremy Corbyn. Each has been accused of looking like a geography teacher.

    What do they have in common – a dissonant dress sense? A vaguely disappointed, "I’m not here for my own benefit" expression?

    A parent on Mumsnet told of how for Hallowe'en she dressed her 18-month-old as a geography teacher. Really? What did that involve, other than a cagoule in place of a cape?

    There is something more insidious at work.

    In the minds of some, there is a section of hell roped off for geography teachers.

    One teenage character says in the novel The Harvest: “All teachers are tossers anyway but geography teachers are somethin’ special."

    The butt of jokes

    The offspring of geography teachers have a particular cross to bear. My son still remembers the ridicule he received on a road trip with a friend’s family: having grown up believing that car journeys required an unending narrative on passing topographical features, he discovered that this was not universal.

    Another character in The Harvest observes that it takes “a very special kind of talent … to make such a subject as geography dull”. But the problem is not who teaches, it’s what we have to teach.

    I once found my son working on two GCSE projects: one was on the origins of the Second World War; the other was about the distribution of litter in Swanage.

    We do what we can to avoid the obvious geography jibes.

    Wynn Kapit’s Geography Coloring Book is best kept in the restricted area of the library. It contains such advice as: “Use fine-pointed felt-tips or colored pencils. Do not use crayons. Twelve colors, including a medium gray, should give you enough variety. Some plates will require more than twelve colors. In those cases you will have to use the same color more than once.”

    The writer goes on: “The coloring process will tend to be more meaningful if you know something about whatever it is you are coloring.” Quite.

    Geography teachers strive, against the prejudices of syllabus and society, and despite the obfuscations of postmodern academic geography, to breathe genuine intellectual life and real-world challenge into their unique subject.

    In a world in which nationalism and climate change denial are in the ascendant, we need a geographically-informed society more than ever.

    In 1987, British physical geographer David Stoddart sounded a clarion-call to restore faith in the subject we profess. His paper remains simply the best defence of geography you could read.

    So I dedicate this blog to those making up what Andrew Hill Clark once called that “special, indispensable class” of educated people, the geographers. Beards optional.

    Dr Kevin Stannard is the director of innovation and learning at the Girls' Day School Trust. He tweets as @KevinStannard1

    For more columns by Kevin, visit his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook


     

    Comments

    Related Content

    A year of change in geography

    12th August 2016 at 01:00
     

    Friday Five: In defence of geography teachers

    22nd January 2016 at 17:01

    'There are still school leaders who see geography fieldwork as a burden'

    2nd September 2016 at 13:17

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. What choristers can teach us about student engagement
    4. Teacher-training numbers plummet for shortage subjects
    5. Sharp fall in complaints about Ofsted inspections
    6. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    7. Heads fear 'forced academisation' of faith schools
    8. Schools face 'disastrous' levy to plug funding gap
    9. Teachers should keep their regional accents, say pupils
    10. Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    Breaking news

    EBacc

    EBacc: Schools could have to wait until summer to see government's consultation findings

    6th January 2017 at 17:39
    Podcast

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54
    Money

    Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    6th January 2017 at 12:01
    research, alex baratta, university of manchester, regional accents, glottal stop, received pronunciation

    Teachers should keep their regional accents, say pupils

    6th January 2017 at 08:02
    Cross

    Heads fear 'forced academisation' of faith schools

    6th January 2017 at 05:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today