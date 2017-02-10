    Education commentators are hedgehogs. Teachers, themselves, are foxes

    Kevin Stannard
    11th February 2017 at 16:03
    Hedgehogs fixate on one idea, foxes can embrace multiple experiences and concepts – education needs both

    Daisy Christodoulou wrote in the TES about the folly of teaching skills generically, arguing that teachers too often pitch students into a full-dress simulacrum of the real world, instead of breaking down complex learning into constituent parts. Discrete skills, she says, should be mastered bit by bit. Borrowing a sports analogy, she asserts that players don’t improve by playing game after game, but by intensive and repetitive practice on specific skills.

    Her argument proceeds by assertion: that teachers subscribe to a vision of educational aims focused on skills like critical thinking and problem-solving; that teachers believe skills to be transferrable and detachable. This device allows her to conjure up content as the vital missing ingredient. Elsewhere her elision of generic skills teaching and project-based learning gives her grounds to assign guilt by association.

    Another assertion is that teachers feel compelled to propel students prematurely into the big picture. This is misguided, Christodoulou says, because students don’t deserve sight of the whole until they have satisfactorily assembled each constituent part.

    This amounts to an educational version of Taylorism. As an A-level economics student, I was assured that it didn’t matter why we were working on a particular element of the syllabus; we were told to knuckle down and learn it – that it would all become clear at the end. This took stamina, faith, and a willingness to delay gratification. As the White Queen explained to Alice: the rule is jam tomorrow and jam yesterday – but never jam today.

    Of course discrete skills must be mastered by deliberate practice. But at every point it is worth showing how each skill fits into the bigger picture. To do so is to respect the intellect and earn the attention of students.  A jigsaw puzzle is more easily assembled with reference to the picture on the box.

    Christodoulou often quotes Ofsted judgements to show how experts ascribe value to the wrong things in teaching. Ironically, she seems to share at least one value with her Ofsted adversaries – a distorting reliance on snapshots of individual lessons.

    Rather than comparing teaching with sport, and casting lessons as discrete practice sessions towards some distant game, we might use a media metaphor. Some TV series consist of episodes that stand on their own, and may be viewed in any order, without loss of enjoyment. But more satisfying are programmes that develop plot and character over the arc of an entire series. The best teaching has more in common with The Good Wife than with The Goldbergs. Lessons are episodes, to be sure; but learning takes place within a narrative arc. Each lesson is an event in its own right, but is best understood as part of the whole.

    Isaiah Berlin divided thinkers into two categories: hedgehogs, who view the world through the prism of a single defining idea; and foxes, who draw on a wide variety of experiences and for whom the world simply can’t be reduced to a single idea. Education commentators often appear as hedgehogs. Teachers, by aptitude and experience, tend to be foxes.

    There is room in the world for both, if only we can avoid a superfluity of straw men.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Whether students take too many tests misses the point: testing has elevated assessment above pedagogy'

    22nd January 2017 at 12:02

    Pedagogy can oil the wheels of vocational education

    23rd September 2016 at 01:00
     

    The phonics v whole-word battle has always been about politics, not pedagogy

    6th October 2015 at 16:04

    Let's devise pedagogy that's fit for a king

    6th March 2015 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    2. 'Sitting outside a cafe drinking coffees on a Sunday afternoon': The pro...
    3. More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, re...
    4. Mary Bousted: 'Why is no government agency investigating the case of chi...
    5. 'Only by very strict behaviour management can you free children's minds'
    6. ‘The day I visited an isolation room – and realised that the strict beha...
    7. 'Geoff Barton is a principled, authentic, outward-facing head focused on...
    8. Staff at Bethnal Green school suspended amid claims of 'exam irregularit...
    9. Exclusive: Schools will have to take GCSE and A-level drama pupils on th...
    10. Exclusive: Bridge International Academies discussed controversial low-co...

    Breaking news

    Cyber security

    Teenagers to be given cybersecurity training to help defend country from online attacks

    11th February 2017 at 00:03
    magic, speaking, listening, education, primary, school, tricks

    New tricks: teaching children magic helps with their education

    10th February 2017 at 17:42
    TES podcast

    Geoff Barton's jingle, league tables and body cameras – the TES podcast

    10th February 2017 at 17:29
    GCSE maths

    More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, re...

    10th February 2017 at 17:02
    vic goddard, educating essex, funding, budget cuts, youtube, MPs, letter

    WATCH: Educating Essex head says, 'Education funding cuts are a choice'

    10th February 2017 at 14:44

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today