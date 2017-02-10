Education commentators are hedgehogs. Teachers, themselves, are foxes

Daisy Christodoulou wrote in the TES about the folly of teaching skills generically, arguing that teachers too often pitch students into a full-dress simulacrum of the real world, instead of breaking down complex learning into constituent parts. Discrete skills, she says, should be mastered bit by bit. Borrowing a sports analogy, she asserts that players don’t improve by playing game after game, but by intensive and repetitive practice on specific skills.

Her argument proceeds by assertion: that teachers subscribe to a vision of educational aims focused on skills like critical thinking and problem-solving; that teachers believe skills to be transferrable and detachable. This device allows her to conjure up content as the vital missing ingredient. Elsewhere her elision of generic skills teaching and project-based learning gives her grounds to assign guilt by association.

Another assertion is that teachers feel compelled to propel students prematurely into the big picture. This is misguided, Christodoulou says, because students don’t deserve sight of the whole until they have satisfactorily assembled each constituent part.

This amounts to an educational version of Taylorism. As an A-level economics student, I was assured that it didn’t matter why we were working on a particular element of the syllabus; we were told to knuckle down and learn it – that it would all become clear at the end. This took stamina, faith, and a willingness to delay gratification. As the White Queen explained to Alice: the rule is jam tomorrow and jam yesterday – but never jam today.

Of course discrete skills must be mastered by deliberate practice. But at every point it is worth showing how each skill fits into the bigger picture. To do so is to respect the intellect and earn the attention of students. A jigsaw puzzle is more easily assembled with reference to the picture on the box.

Christodoulou often quotes Ofsted judgements to show how experts ascribe value to the wrong things in teaching. Ironically, she seems to share at least one value with her Ofsted adversaries – a distorting reliance on snapshots of individual lessons.

Rather than comparing teaching with sport, and casting lessons as discrete practice sessions towards some distant game, we might use a media metaphor. Some TV series consist of episodes that stand on their own, and may be viewed in any order, without loss of enjoyment. But more satisfying are programmes that develop plot and character over the arc of an entire series. The best teaching has more in common with The Good Wife than with The Goldbergs. Lessons are episodes, to be sure; but learning takes place within a narrative arc. Each lesson is an event in its own right, but is best understood as part of the whole.

Isaiah Berlin divided thinkers into two categories: hedgehogs, who view the world through the prism of a single defining idea; and foxes, who draw on a wide variety of experiences and for whom the world simply can’t be reduced to a single idea. Education commentators often appear as hedgehogs. Teachers, by aptitude and experience, tend to be foxes.

There is room in the world for both, if only we can avoid a superfluity of straw men.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook