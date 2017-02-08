    'Education policymakers claim to care about children. They don’t – they're making pupils ill'

    Warwick Mansell
    8th February 2017 at 12:35
    Sats tests
    We are driving children so hard that we are making them sick, and ministers and policy wonks don’t seem to care, writes one investigative journalist

    Our five-year-old daughter came home a couple of weeks ago complaining of a sore tummy. The reason? She said she was feeling under pressure over the amount of writing she was having to do in class. "I'm worried I can't write enough sentences," she said.

    Happily, this has so far proved an isolated incident in what has generally been a fantastic start to school life. Her teacher is superb and trying to mitigate any sense that the playfulness of recent years – at nursery and in reception – might be being left behind too early.

    But we are not alone in having a concern that the demands on children are stepping up too quickly. In fact, among local parents I speak to, this seems to be the leading fear. At the weekend, the mother of a five-year-old at another school talked of demanding that it reverse its decision to make her lose playtime to do extra academic work.

    I hear these stories and a big part of me thinks: what are we doing to our children?

    Perhaps as much to the point, why did the government embark on major changes to curriculum and assessment with, as far as I am aware, no research at all about its potential effects on pupils?

    Primary schools are, of course, responding to changes in the national curriculum and assessment regimes, introduced from 2014, which ministers admit are making greater demands on children. Topics such as fractions and long division have been brought forward and pupils are having to get to grips with obscure grammatical terminology. Sats tests at age 11 are a conscious “raising of the bar”.

    Much of this might sound good to the average voter. Justine Greening has talked about the government “having the highest aspirations for all children”.

    Indeed, let’s hope that millions of children being put through these changes will respond in the “right” way, rising to the challenge of mastering “harder” material at a younger age.

    But here’s the thing: it is just that – a hope. How many children are likely to respond in that more positive manner? And how many might disengage from a “too much, too soon” curriculum diet and, in the worst cases, be made to feel anxious about school and themselves?

    Staggeringly, we don’t know because these major changes have been implemented with no detailed research on their likely impact on those affected by them.

    The true picture of policy development, as seen particularly since 2010, seems not to be an objective-as-possible search for the best evidence on what would help children in the long run, including experimental studies where necessary. Instead, what happens is that a minister starts with a particular idea, then hand-picks advisers to help him implement it and then sees if he can get away with it. It’s outrageous.

    Sadly, again, primary curriculum and assessment is far from the only policy for which genuine concern for all pupils seems absent in decision-making. The government’s desire for all primary schools to become academies, thus inflicting expense, upheaval and instability on many institutions, is being pushed forward without any decent research suggesting it would help the children they educate.

    Last autumn’s green paper proposing an expansion of grammar schools came, again, without any serious consideration of the impact of selection on those children not selected.

    Again, staggeringly, I think, Theresa May’s talk on mental health last month, while acknowledging that school-age children were often affected, offered no willingness to consider whether government policy might be a contributing factor. In a – yes – saner world, the politicians might have the humility to ask if that were so, and if it were, what could be done to help.

    Instead, it is left to the charity YoungMinds to warn this week that “we urgently need to rebalance our education system, so schools are encouraged to prioritise wellbeing and not just exam results”.

    Serious change focused on the user’s experience of public services tends not to happen because policy is ultimately driven by the political, rather than the user, perspective. In the end, the claimed needs of everyone else, including, in this field, those of children, are really a vehicle towards achieving what the policy machine wants.

    Policymakers need to be called out for this selfishness. It is unsurprising that these issues are rising up the agenda. Campaigns involving parents, illustrated by the recent petition stating that “childhood is not a race to see how quickly a child can read, write and count”, seem to be gathering strength. As is only right. For ministers need to be reminded that they owe a duty of care to all young people. Our children deserve so much better from those in Westminster and Whitehall, who are meant to be looking after them.

    Warwick Mansell is a freelance education journalist and author of Education by Numbers

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘Teaching to the test means schools are meeting literacy targets but failing to cultivate a love of reading’

    28th February 2016 at 10:01

    'English schools are among the worst at teaching to the test. So when will we do something about it?'

    18th December 2015 at 06:00

    UK among world's worst for 'teaching to the test', research finds

    18th December 2015 at 00:15

    UK is a world leader… in ‘teaching to the test’

    18th December 2015 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. ‘The day I visited an isolation room – and realised that the strict beha...
    2. Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...
    3. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    4. A bacon sarnie cooked by the head: what creates positive ripples in your...
    5. Six steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    6. More than quarter of GCSE pupils take little or no part in science pract...
    7. British schools to introduce body cameras, TES reveals
    8. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left...
    9. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters...
    10. 'Schools are unique – a one-size-fits-all approach to improvement rarely...

    Breaking news

    bodycam

    Two-thirds of teachers would feel safer wearing a bodycam, TES survey shows

    8th February 2017 at 11:13
    Drama

    EBacc has no negative impact on uptake of arts subjects at GCSE, report for free-school charity says

    8th February 2017 at 00:03
    The Greater Manchester UTC is to close.

    Greater Manchester UTC is the latest university technical college to close

    7th February 2017 at 18:29
    body camera, school, discipline, behaviour, police, deterrent

    British schools to introduce body cameras, TES reveals

    7th February 2017 at 17:28

    A bacon sarnie cooked by the head: what creates positive ripples in your...

    7th February 2017 at 15:58

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today