Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Election Countdown: Have no doubt school cuts could be crucial on Thursday

    William Stewart
    5th June 2017 at 18:02
    There are other news stories dominating the headlines, but the cuts to education funding will still prove vital on election day, says Tes' news editor

    There is, of course, only one election issue on the agenda today. And the aftermath of the latest appalling violent attack on our way of life is likely to continue to dominate the news right up until polling begins. But that does not mean that combatting terrorism will be the only thing on voters' minds when they enter the polling booth on Thursday.

    Horrific and frightening though these repeated attacks have been, people have also been shown to have concerns about a wide range of other issues from the economy to public services. And, of all these issues, school funding – or rather the lack of it – had finally started to punch its weight.

    On Saturday morning – before terrorists changed everything...again – a YouGov poll commissioned by the NUT found that more than four in 10 parents thought education and school funding would be a key issue for them in deciding how to vote in the 2017 election.

    Only Brexit and health outranked education as election issues. And of those who prioritised education, 83 per cent said they were more likely to vote for a candidate who will "support tackling education and school funding".

    It was the only the latest piece in a growing body of evidence suggesting that the campaign against school cuts is now cutting through. On Friday our own Tes survey on voting intentions suggested that teachers have made a big a shift to Labour since 2015, with school funding concerns again believed to be a key reason.

    Even today – despite wall-to-wall to coverage of the London terror attacks – the Guardian finds room for a page lead on the “school funding crisis”. Many of the details – curriculum cut, donations for parental requests – are hardly new. But the issue’s shift up the mainstream news agenda does mark a change.

    The reality of funding cuts

    Anyone with a detailed knowledge of school finance could have – and did – see these problems coming a long time ago. Tes has been reporting on the emerging crisis for nearly two years. But as John Tomsett, headteacher at Huntington School in York, has pointed out, back then rank and file teachers had yet to grasp the seriousness of the situation. “It was not on the agenda,” he told Tes. “Although there were quite a few rumblings across the country, it was not hitting the classroom. It was at the headteacher level at that point.

    “I think what has happened in the last two years is that people are realising it’s for real. The heads are not joking: ‘I used to have textbooks; my class has gone up from 27 to 32…’”

    Teachers are now living the reality of the cuts and those who want to take their concerns to the ballot box will face a clear choice on Thursday. As the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has shown, each of the three main political parties would mean something distinct and different for school funding, providing they stood by their manifestoes.

    Expect the campaigning over cuts to resume at full volume for tomorrow. Our schools’ squeezed budget could yet play a big role in the outcome of Thursday’s vote.

    William Stewart is news editor at Tes. He tweets @wstewarttes

    For all the latest news, views and analysis in the run-up to polling day, visit our general election 2017 hub

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Pupil safety put at risk by support staff cuts, union claims

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Banners, an open letter, and a message from a six-year old: the school cuts campaign steps up

    12th May 2017 at 17:51

    Unions claim caretaker cuts at UK’s largest MAT ‘will put pupils at risk’

    9th May 2017 at 11:38

    School funding cuts harming pupils' mental health, MPs warn

    2nd May 2017 at 00:01

    Headteachers may be "called upon" to take industrial action over funding cuts

    30th April 2017 at 12:01

    Schools need an extra £1bn if they are to be 'protected from funding cuts'

    26th April 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour
    2. 'The new GCSE English exams are a fine example of "going off half-cocked"'
    3. 'When it comes to politics, teachers' number one responsibility is to nu...
    4. Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils...
    5. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    6. 'Teachers are attacked, criticised and micro-managed ─ it is no wonder t...
    7. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    8. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    9. Be an enabler, not a dictator
    10. How to discuss a terrorist attack with your pupils

    Breaking news

    Sats: Jump in marks needed for seven-year-olds to reach expected standard in reading

    5th June 2017 at 17:19

    Exclusive: Ofsted trials three-day inspections amid warnings they 'will make teachers ill'

    5th June 2017 at 16:01

    Election countdown: School goats to predict winning party

    5th June 2017 at 15:26
    Polling station

    Four in 10 parents say education is key in deciding their vote, poll shows

    3rd June 2017 at 00:01
    Message in a bottle

    Exclusive: Pupils risking their lives as mental health services collapse

    2nd June 2017 at 06:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now