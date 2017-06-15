'Elections are a lesson in humility – the kind of humility politicians could learn from many in education'

An important component of authentic leadership in politics and in education is humility – the recognition of one’s own limitations and faults.

I previously wrote that the leadership skills of our political leaders are no match for those of school leaders, and humility – an attribute of all great school leaders – needs to be shown by politicians in the aftermath of the general election.

Following the vote on 8 June, they have much to be humble about.

The Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons; the Liberal Democrat vote shrank; the SNP lost 21 seats and one-third of its vote; the number voting Green halved since the 2015 election; and UKIP lost its only seat and most of their votes.

Even Labour, which won 30 extra seats, remain 56 behind the Tories in spite of the series of disasters in the blue corner during the campaign.

As in leadership in other walks of life, self-confidence in politicians is a positive attribute, but arrogance is a negative one. There is a line between the two: humility is a necessary, but often under-rated, strength.

A welcome return

It is good that one of the least egotistical members of the government, Justine Greening, is to continue as secretary of state for education. She has more experience outside politics than many of her parliamentary colleagues too, being a qualified accountant and having worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers, GlaxoSmithKline and Centrica.

And she is one of the 51 per cent of MPs educated at a comprehensive school – a notable milestone for the political class. So, welcome back, Ms Greening.

Especially during an election campaign, the media portrayal of politics is too often focused on personalities. It is rare to see any acknowledgement that it is a team of people who make a success of running the country, as is the case in schools.

With the name of its leader in much bigger letters than the party name, the Conservatives played the individual card, only for the leader to be found wanting during the campaign.

In schools, the days of the hero head – if they ever existed – are over, and good schools all emphasise the importance of their team leadership.

I have never met a truly outstanding school leader or politician who did not have a high degree of humility. It is one the four Hs of successful leadership that I have often quoted: humanity, humility, hope and humour.

Stealing all the credit

Leadership should not be about power, self-importance or self-indulgence, but about empowering others to make a difference in their leadership roles.

I have, however, met many school leaders and ministers whom I characterise as “I-specialists”. The school – or the country – was in a terrible state until they took office, they tend to say, and any current success is attributed entirely to their own efforts.

Both in schools and in politics, this is the antithesis of good leadership.

Shortly before becoming president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela said: "I stand here before you filled with deep pride and joy – pride in the ordinary, humble people of this country. I stand before you humbled by your courage, with a heart full of love for you all.

"I regard it as the highest honour to lead ANC at this moment in our history. I am your servant..."

Losing one’s seat must be the ultimate lesson in humility – a reminder to all politicians that they are only there because we, the people, have voted for them. It would be good for those who won their seats to follow Nelson Mandela’s example and show some humility too.

John Dunford is chair of Whole Education, a former secondary head, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders and national pupil premium champion. He tweets as @johndunford

