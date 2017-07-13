Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘Finally, a secretary of state who genuinely engages with the profession – now let’s work together’

    James Bowen
    14th July 2017 at 10:59
    James Bowen on accountability issues
    Greening's signals for a less 'punitive' approach towards struggling schools may just be a glimmer of light rather than the breaking of a new dawn, but it’s a light we've been waiting to see for a long time

    Justine Greening’s speech at The Sutton Trust’s Social Mobility Summit this week was potentially a very significant one. It is the first time for many years that I can recall a secretary of state acknowledging the negative impact that an overly punitive accountability system is having on our schools.

    This is a very different tone from that struck by previous incumbents of the post, such as Michael Gove, who once told headteachers that he would have to "part company" with them if they felt that the accountability system was a cause of stress. 

    Teachers have lived through decades of ever increasing, multi-layered, high-stakes accountability; they have witnessed first-hand the culture of fear that this has engendered. It is hard to blame teachers and school leaders for retaining a healthy degree of cynicism when it comes to such promises. Understandably, many in the profession will take some convincing that this encouraging rhetoric will translate into positive action that makes a real difference on the ground.

    However, we do now appear to have a secretary of state who recognises that there is a problem and who is prepared to say this publicly – this is a significant step in the right direction. Politicians often like to tell us that they are in listening mode but it would appear that on this occasion Justine Greening has not just listened, she has also heard.

    As we have seen with primary assessment, there is a growing sense that the current secretary of state is genuinely willing to engage with the profession on these important issues.

    This may just be a glimmer of light rather than the breaking of a new dawn, but it’s a light we have all been waiting to see for a very long time.

    So what needs to happen next if Justine Greening is to address the problem she has rightly identified?

    Quite a lot you might say. Important conversations need to take place about the overlapping role of Ofsted and regional schools commissioners.

    Equally, serious questions need to be asked about the future role (if indeed there should even be one) of coasting and floor standards. Such narrow, data-driven measures underpin the system of punitive accountability. We also need to see an end to schools being judged on a single year’s data.

    There are a number of specific actions that could and should be taken. However, if the secretary of state is serious about making a positive change, there needs to be a fundamental shift in both the language and approach when it comes to supporting schools that are struggling – the key word here being support rather than sanction.

    Let’s have an end to the naming and shaming culture. The rhetoric of failure obscures more than it reveals, and damages more than it helps. Terminology like "coasting" is frankly insulting. Some schools need to improve, but no one in this profession is working at anything less than full tilt.

    When, for whatever reason, schools find themselves struggling, the default response should be how can the system support the existing teachers and school leaders to improve things as quickly as possible? An expectation of support rather than sanction would remove a lot of the fear the currently exists. 

    As a profession, we have a part to play in this too. We should see this glimmer of light as an opportunity to step forward and offer our own vision for what a robust, yet supportive and non-punitive accountability system might look like.

    We should not shy away from accountability altogether, but instead make the case for a fair, proportionate system and one that is based on mutual support rather than mistrust and fear. This should be the natural next step in our conversations with the government.

    Another previous secretary of state once asked us to do more to "talk up the profession". If Justine Greening is prepared to tackle the worst excesses of the current accountability system, it will certainly make it far easier for us all to do just that.  

    James Bowen is director of middle leaders’ union NAHT Edge. He tweets at @JamesJkbowen 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook 

    Comments

    Most read

    1. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    2. Teachers should work in disadvantaged schools before qualifying as headt...
    3. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    4. Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post...
    5. '100 per cent attendance is an achievement worth celebrating'
    6. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    7. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    8. Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school fundin...
    9. 'We shouldn't define children with SEND by their diagnoses, but we must ...
    10. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance

    Breaking news

    ofsted, inspectorate, sir michael wilshaw, funding, bonuses, budget, cuts, inspection, school

    Ofsted officials given bonuses totalling up to £110,000 amid budget squeeze

    14th July 2017 at 11:47
    Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran raised concerns about the pay of some academy trust leaders.

    Government should intervene over excessive academy pay, says Lib Dem spokesperson

    14th July 2017 at 11:30
    The vast majority of documents relating to the work of headteacher boards are hidden from public view.

    Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% of papers

    14th July 2017 at 05:31
    maths a level survey

    Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post-16 take-up

    14th July 2017 at 05:02
    mental health, girls, GCSEs, depression

    Self-harm has increased in almost half of schools, survey finds

    14th July 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now