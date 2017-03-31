Register
    The five most awkward teacher exits

    Kate Parker
    31st March 2017 at 17:02
    Britain may have left the EU this week, but teachers have been awkwardly exiting situations for years…

    In case you missed it – Britain made a big exit this week.

    Theresa May signed that (dreaded or delightful, depending on which side of the fence you fall) dotted line and trigged article 50.

    Now, we’re all familiar with the exiting process. Exiting bed in the morning (yawn), exiting (or stumbling) out of the pub after one too many, and of course, sadly, exiting the summer holidays. And some exits are more awkward than others. 

    So, as the week of this historic exit draws to a close, Tes asks – what are the most awkward exits for teachers? 

     

    1. It's 9.30am on a Wednesday and you’re mid-rant: 90 per cent of the class has forgotten their homework. Suddenly, you realise that the next job is to hand their maths exercise books back to them. The exercise books you have left at home. You think about an attempted justification but then give in and leave the room to get emergency squared paper, head hung in shame as 30 small children smugly look on. 

    2. Sue in Year 2 has avoided playground duty and you see from the window that your young NQT has been left to fill in. You go into full defence mode and as you are about to hit your peak tirade, Sue points out that you should maybe check the rota. Oh yes, there’s your name next to today’s date. Hurried apologies follow, as you run to the playground.

    3. When you find out the boy's toilets have been blocked on purpose again, there’s no other option but to have a stern talk with Billy (a serial offender). After several minutes talking about maturity, there’s a knock at the door. It’s Jan from the office. Apparently Billy's friend Chris has tearfully admitted it was actually him. You apologise to Billy profusely and try your best to look more profesisonal than you actually are as you leave the room to go and find the real culprit. 

    4. Finally, a management meeting where you expect your complaint to be resolved. But, the hour passes and it hasn’t been mentioned. As everyone stands up to leave, you ask the head for a quiet word. She points out that actually, the complaint was resolved. In last week’s meeting. Which you skipped to go to Zumba. The head waits. You smile and back out of the room. Slowly. 

    5. Sunday lunchtime, you spot Mr Cox from Year 6 just in front of you in the queue for the carvery. You edge closer to say hello when you realise he’s holding hands with Year 4’s Miss Jones! Well, they’ve kept that quiet. The three of you spot each other at the same moment. The fear in their eyes tells you what you need to do. You grab your husband and retreat to the door, pretending you have seen absolutely nothing.  ​

    Comments

