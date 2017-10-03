Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Five ways school leaders can demonstrate they take dyslexia seriously

    Sarah Driver
    5th October 2017 at 12:02
    Leadership training
    As part of Dyslexia Awareness Week 2017, the founder of the Driver Youth Trust talks about the necessary leadership response to dyslexia

    What does Positive Dyslexia – the theme of this year's dyslexia awareness week – mean to me?

    It means a school where those who are dyslexic or those who struggle with literacy (reading, writing, speaking and listening) are accounted for as part of a joined-up system, within the organisation.

    To do this requires school leadership – and I include governors in this – that makes a positive decision to see the merit of addressing the needs of these learners. It requires strategic thinking, formed around an evidence-based approach that looks at professional expertise in a school, school data (not only pupil’s results), scientific evidence and takes into account stakeholders’ views – parents, learners and other professional bodies.

    Dyslexia as a continuum

    Dyslexia affects 10 per cent of our population. That’s three children in every classroom, on average. It’s a continuum condition, so people are affected in varying degrees from those like my son who, at 18, can’t read and write, to those who are really slow at reading and taking in information.

    What we do know is that, while people never "get over" their dyslexia, if their issues are addressed early on in their learning, in a systematic and structured way, they learn strategies and their educational outcomes are better. We also know that their problems with literacy are not a reflection of their academic ability.

    What do we see in our schools when there is no leadership in relation to those who struggle with literacy?

    We see schools where there’s no staff training to support those with dyslexia and when there is, it’s generic and not adapted to the actual needs of the staff or pupils in the school.

    Too often we see those with literacy issues being taken out of class, often their favourite subjects, to be given ad hoc interventions, 20 minutes here and there that are always the first to fall by the wayside when there’s pressure on staffing.

    It’s a "sticking plaster" approach, not the graduated one that it should be. This leads to "lost" children who lose months, if not years, of their education – and frazzled staff.

    What changes can leaders make that would help dyslexic learners?

    1. Decide to make special educational needs and disability (SEND) a priority

    See the merit in addressing it and make it part of your ethos, approach and systems.

    2. Carry out an audit

    This must be in relation to your provision for dyslexics and others who struggle with literacy. You can access the Whole School SEND Review for free online.

    3. Ensure you have a dedicated governor or trustee

    They would have a responsibility for learners with SEND and engage them with the practices in your school.

    4. Ringfence SEND funding

    We place enormous emphasis on disadvantaged pupils and pupil premium. Rightly so – and we should do the same for those with SEND.

    "Ring fence" your SEND funding, see how it’s spent and monitor its impact.

    5. Look at workforce development

    This must be in a targeted and appropriate way for teachers and Sencos. Consider buying in specialists.

    Sarah Driver is a trustee with Driver Youth Trust. She tweets at @SarahDriverDYT

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Dyslexia Awareness Week is a reminder of how far we have to go before every child's needs are met'

    2nd October 2017 at 16:05

    10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly

    19th September 2017 at 12:02

    How to... Help pupils with dyslexia

    23rd June 2016 at 15:18

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    3. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    4. Too many heads lack the courage of their convictions on school disciplin...
    5. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    6. Open evenings: No place like ordinary school life
    7. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    8. What Theresa May had to say about schools in her Conservative Party conf...
    9. How to help your struggling readers and writers
    10. Robots as teaching assistants in primary schools 'will become routine'

    Breaking news

    creativity could be included in pisa rankings

    Pisa developing 'creativity' tests for pupils

    5th October 2017 at 12:03
    sats test was unduly hard says ofqual

    Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog

    5th October 2017 at 11:02
    Data

    Exclusive: Demand for data is ‘overwhelming’ teachers, report warns

    5th October 2017 at 00:02
    Social media

    Pupils 'increasingly turning to brick phones' in backlash against social media

    5th October 2017 at 00:02
    THE world university rankings by education

    Oxford University beats UCL Institute of Education in research rankings

    4th October 2017 at 14:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now