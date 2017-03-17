    Five ways teachers get gatecrashed like the professor on the BBC

    Kate Parker
    17th March 2017 at 17:03
    One professor's interview with the BBC had an unexpected interruption this week, an occurrence teachers are all too familiar with...

    If you’ve found any time away from your classroom this week, you’ll have probably seen this video of a BBC interview gone slightly wrong.

    Professor Robert Kelly, an expert on South Korea was giving his expert opinion on the impeachment of South Korean president Park Guen-hye when his daughter burst happily into the room.

    When his son joined the party, the video really became the gift that keeps on giving. 

    After watching it on repeat every couple of hours (it’s done wonders for our wellbeing), TES got thinking about all those times pupils unexpectedly crashed a serious time in their teachers’ career.

    1. When they crash your lunch

    It’s a Friday lunchtime, you’re not on break time duty and like most weeks, you’ve been on the go non-stop. You’ve got a 10-minute window to eat your hastily thrown together salad, when a child crashes through your classroom door (without knocking) telling you there's a Year 7 stuck in the PE cupboard. You wearily raise from the desk and wave your sorry salad goodbye. 

    2. When they crash your rant

    Worksheets, marking matrixes, labels… a lot of pressure is put on the trusty (or perhaps rusty) school printer. It’s refusing to co-operate and you’re treating it to a few of your choicest swearwords. Just as you're mid-rant, and think it’s starting to get its act together, you notice a small Year 2 child stood next to you. Absorbing every word.

    3. When your own child crashes your lesson

    By day you’re a teacher, and by day and night you’re a parent. Often the two words collide. Especially when you and your child both attend the same school and they're sent to deliver a message to you. Cue awkward stuttering from your child 'Mum- I mean Miss, Mrs Dawson said to give you this', giggling from your own class and a sudden need to know how your son has ripped his fourth jumper this term. 

    4. When they crash your night out

    Saturday night is here and it’s time to let your hair down. Teachers are people too, you know?! You’re in a club in town when you spot a pupil from your year 11 English class. Before you can think about their age, their overdue essay and the drink in your hand, you immediately locate the nearest bouncer, point said-pupil out and run away feeling like the world's biggest killjoy.  

    5. When they crash your holiday

    You've got a cocktail in hand, a good book downloading on your kindle and you are considering a nap – the summer holidays are here. No marking, no Ofsted and no pupils. But wait. Is that little Lucy Holland skipping down the beach with her parents? Are they really heading this way? Are you really in your bikini? *Closes eyes, pretends to be asleep and ignores Lucy's excited 'Miss! It's my teacher!' squeals. 

