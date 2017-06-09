'The future has spoken in this election – and politicians would be wise to take note'

The future has spoken – and politicians would be wise to sit up and take notice.

For the first time, Tes has collated the results of schools' mock elections. Children in schools up and down the country overwhelmingly voted Labour (76 per cent, with only 15 per cent for the Conservatives), giving a good indication of the huge upset the 2017 general election was going to bring.

They may have been rejecting the path older voters had paved for them with Brexit, or they may have been reflecting conversations that their parents had been having at home. But whatever the reason, the most important thing was that schools and teachers were encouraging children of all ages to think deeply about politics and to consider the part that they will be able to play in the country’s future democratic process.

It wasn’t just the children who were impressive. There was said to be a huge turnout of young people in the general election – with some people quoting as high as 72 per cent – showing that, despite the constant criticisms of them, they do care about what happens in this country and particularly about what happens to them. They resoundingly rejected the dismal future older generations had drawn up for them.

Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that a 68-year-old man in the form of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could excite the youth of this country and appear on the covers of Kerrang! and NME.

It is perhaps evidence that young people don't need to be patronised – they don't care about the age of the messenger but they do care that the message is optimistic and hopeful.

For whatever reason, excite and mobilise them Corbyn did – to devastating effect.

The so-called snowflakes became a snowstorm whipped up by the winds of change. Politicians will in future dismiss them at their peril.

