'The GCSE grade a pupil ends up with largely comes down to chance'

Exams over and results awaited, time to catch up on a recent Cambridge Assessment report on the causes of volatility in GCSE results.

Big grade swings from year to year are a reliable cause of headaches, heartache and hand-wringing in late August. It is tempting to see this report as a pre-emptive strike by an exam board against the inevitable cries of "foul".

Indeed, the authors are at pains to show that when schools suffer big swings, the cause is not uneven marking or the setting of grade boundaries. The bulk of year-on-year volatility in any particular subject is explained by changes in the ability of a school’s cohort (measured by performance in other GCSE subjects – which does seem a little circular, but still…).

Some residual volatility remains, but while every year it leaves some subjects, schools and students in a bind, it is dismissed in this study, because while it can’t be explained, it can be quantified and predicted using a probabilistic model.

In fact, the authors go so far as to suggest that, from a statistical point of view, it would be “worrisome” if all students achieved the results that were expected of them.

The study is focused on the performance of GCSE in terms of system and schools, rather than on individual students. It concludes that the qualification performs predictably in aggregate terms, but is disarmingly honest about the uncertainties involved in individual student performances – defining students as “independent random variables”.

Students, we are told, “are not machines who can access the same information from memory every single time it is required.” (It is scary that GCSE is conceived as primarily a test of memory, rather than of knowledge, understanding and application.)

So-called “normal” variation in a student’s performance is put down to such factors as state of mind and confidence, diet, even the temperature in the exam room – the latter is suggested as a reason why a candidate might get a D rather than a C.

Grade distributions system-wide are predictable; the grade an individual ends up with comes down to the operation of “chance in an indeterministic system”. The authors conclude that there will always be “inherent uncertainty in the outcome of any individual pupil on a specific exam”.

The under- or over-performance of individuals is not a problem because it is evened out in the aggregation. Except that it is a problem for the individual. What happened to the reliability principle – that the grade a student gets should not depend on the year (let alone the day) she took the exam?

And if an assessment outcome is truly “indeterministic”, how can anyone claim that it is criterion-referenced? This study goes a long way to undermine oft-made claims about the value of high-stakes exams.

The study exonerates GCSE in statistical terms and concludes that it has utility as a measure of school effectiveness.

In acknowledging the uncertainty inherent in individual student outcomes, though, it fails to follow up with the obvious conclusion – that results from one-off exams should be used with great caution – grades should be seen not as absolute values but as statistical approximations bounded by clear confidence limits.

Yet this is precisely not how these summative assessments are used in the real world. What should be a snapshot of an individual’s performance on the day is inscribed instead as an indelible record of that student’s abilities – for all time.

Exam boards are not responsible for how GCSE grades are used by others. But the keepers of the high-stakes assessment flame do have a duty to warn of their misinterpretation and misapplication.

This report is as close as exam boards are likely to come to admitting that the whole paraphernalia of GCSE succeeds in monitoring system and school performance, but not individual attainment.

So, as results day looms, the best of luck to all you “independent random variables” – sorry, I mean students.

Dr Kevin Stannard is the director of innovation and learning at the Girls' Day School Trust. He tweets as @KevinStannard1

