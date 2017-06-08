Give parents the chance to play an A-grade role in school success

A primary school headteacher recently described herself to me as a “hard to reach parent” when it came to her ability to be involved with her own children’s school.

The term is often seen as being a euphemism for disadvantaged and disengaged parents, struggling to make ends meet and seeing school as unimportant, lacking the confidence to engage or grappling with problems that place it far down their priorities. But it’s not just “less middle-class” parents who are hard to reach, new research from the National Parent Forum of Scotland (NPFS) has found.

The head I spoke to struggled to engage because of a demanding job which kept her busy in school hours. “I could never readily or easily access Friday morning provisions at school,” she told me. She is not alone.

NPFS was commissioned recently by the Scottish government to assess progress since the landmark Scottish Schools (Parental Involvement) Act 2006, which promised to give parents a much greater say in their children’s education.

As part of this work, NPFS got pollsters Ipsos Mori to survey more than 500 parents and conduct interviews with heads and parent council members. It found that while schools found parents from deprived backgrounds “the most difficult to involve in school life”, parents working full-time were less likely to attend activities.

The report also made it clear parental engagement differed by school. In the past, NPFS chair Joanna Murphy has accused secondaries of being “insular”. The NPFS research found primary parents were more likely to have attended one-to-one meetings, open sessions or afternoons, concerts, plays and sports days than those in secondary.

The sheer size of secondary schools, and the fact that pupils have more than one teacher, can make it less clear who the best point of contact is for parents. Teenagers are often less keen on their parents being involved in school. The report found parents are less confident supporting their children with school work as it gets more difficult.

However, the evidence shows that parental engagement is important to attainment. The inspectorate has made it clear they want more of it.

You don’t have to look far to find examples of good practice. Middleton Park School, in Aberdeen, posts videos and animations online to give parents an insight into the classroom. Boroughmuir High, in Edinburgh, has run a “bring your parent to school day” in S1, where parents are put into their own class of 25 for lessons in everything from personal and social education to maths.

But while getting parents engaged in their children’s learning is what the research shows really matters, NPFS found this is the area in which parents feel least comfortable. They are happy with “traditional avenues” of engagement – parents’ evening, concerts, fundraising events – but less so with learning activities “outside of homework”.

So what to do? Timing is, of course, important if schools want parents to show up.

The NPFS says secondary parents preferred evenings and primary parents liked events timed to coincide with pick-up or drop-off. There was also demand for better electronic communication, giving parents “easy and instant access” to children’s work.

Regularly texting parents about homework, tests and learning has also been shown to impact on attainment and attendance.

Schools looking for a more nuclear option could follow Nottinghamshire primary headteacher Donna Chambers, who took to grading parental support, with an A for parents who went “above and beyond” and a D for “does nothing”.

Before we go down that road, we should perhaps ask ourselves, ‘what grade would I get?’ And that includes headteachers.

@Emma_Seith