Halfon offers hope of closing the gap between students and apprentices

The sizeable discrepancy between the support available for apprentices and their counterparts attending colleges or universities is as shocking as it is complex.

Let’s not forget that an apprenticeship, crucially, is a job. One would hope that the majority of apprentices go on to flourish at their employer, once the apprenticeship is over. The trade-off is that an apprentice gets a lower wage but obtains the training they need to develop their career.

But given that the government is desperate to hit its target of 3 million apprenticeship starts by 2020, the fact there are so many financial disincentives for new apprentices – not least the most disadvantaged – must be a huge concern for ministers.

What should give us grounds for optimism is that this is an issue close to the heart of apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon. Days after his appointment, he told TES of his frustration for single parents and people with disabilities who simply “can’t afford” to become an apprentice because of the benefits they would lose out on.

“I want to see how we can change that,” he added. “It may be very difficult, but I want to see if it’s possible.”

Tackling an issue that involves several different government departments is a notoriously fraught process. This latest research shows just how important it is that this issue is addressed.

