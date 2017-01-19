'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly losing their passion for the job'

Recent surveys on the retention of teachers within the first four years of entering the profession, encouraging professionals into teaching and teachers to return to the profession, have tended to highlight one specific problem: the behaviour of pupils.

I can clearly remember entering teaching after four years working for a Big 4 accountancy firm in consulting.

My training year on a PGCE course was fantastic, the two placement schools were fairly tranquil environments where teachers were respected and you could get on with improving your teaching practice. My first teaching job though was a real eye opener.

I couldn’t quite believe behaviour standards were so poor. Across the school low-level disruption was rife, fights in corridors a daily occurrence and open defiance towards members of staff went unchallenged. It was depressing and I considered quitting teaching to return to consulting.

Two main thoughts kept me going.

Firstly, many pupils in the school were delightful, respectful and worked hard. These were the silent slight majority.

The significant minority caused havoc and the lack of systems in the school meant that this went largely unchallenged.

Most of my breaks and lunchtimes were absorbed by the necessity to run classroom detentions to make sure pupils completed homework and to challenge low-level disruption.

I realised quickly that there was significant variation across the school to the extent to which this was done by all teachers.

Impeccable behaviour

Nine years later I took on the headship of the West London Free School. At the end of the first year of headship, both my colleagues and I were not satisfied with behaviour across the school.

Many pupils behaved impeccably, but others wavered, and working on two school sites meant that the process to address the non-completion of homework and low-level disruption was not working to the high standards we wanted.

Through researching what worked in other like-minded schools we decided to centralise all detentions across the school.

Low-level disruption and the non-completion of homework would result in a same day after-school detention run by middle and senior leaders every school day of the academic year. All staff could issue an after-school detention for these infractions, leaving break and lunchtime free for staff to have a break.

The impact of this system was visible from day one, and as headteacher I had real-time meaningful data for non-completion of homework and those causing low-level disruption.

Within eight weeks the behaviour across the school was truly impeccable and that was operating on three separate sites for five year groups for a term.

A year or so later the system is truly embedded and the self-compliance of pupils is significantly improved.

I like the fact that I know across the school in the last academic year 98.53 per cent of all homework issued was completed in the first instance and 1.47 per cent was completed during after school detentions.

It’s reassuring to know that in a recent anonymous staff survey 100 per cent of teachers felt fully supported in managing pupils’ behaviour and 100 per cent of teachers thought pupils behave well.

Recent debates by teachers on Twitter have highlighted that centralised detention systems are not common across the sector, yet it is clear that such systems are highly effective and manage the workload for all teaching staff.

Teachers need to be more vocal in calling for their leadership teams to move towards a centralised detention system.

Teachers across the country need to work in schools where they are able to teach, plan and mark and enjoy the job.

At the moment too many teachers are being ground down by having to run inefficient detentions each break time and lunch time, having to suffer low-level disruption and slowly lose their passion for the job.

Hywel Jones is the headteacher at West London Free School and a member of the Parents and Teachers for Excellence Advisory Council

